Connie Lynn Fuller, 71 of West Union, Ohio passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born Jan. 25, 1947 in Sabina, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Bill) and Dessie (Damron) Manley; husband, Bob Brewer; two sons, Tim and Steven Thompson; two brothers, Bob and Winston Manley; and two sisters, Billie Smith and Sharon Musser.

Connie is survived by her daughters, Vonda (Tim) Davis of West Union and Karen Brewer of West Union; a daughter in law, Tami Graham of Peebles; five grandchildren, Ceirra Thatcher, Taylor and Kristin Grooms, Erika Proffitt and Kiley and Keelan Brewer; brothers, Jerry Manley, Leonard (Judy) Manley, Larry (Fern) Manley and Donnie (Norma) Manley; sisters, Karen (Donnie) Musser, Beverly Boyd and Nancy Manley and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 11- 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jack Arrasmith officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery.