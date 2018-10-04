Groundbreaking held for new WUHS outdoor sports complex

By Mark Carpenter –

Attending an outdoor sporting event at West Union High School will soon become a much more pleasant experience thanks to some generous donations from businesses such as First State Bank and fund raising by the WUHS Athletic Boosters.

The project is slated to be completed by the end of November and will include restrooms, a concession stand, a covered shelter area with tables, and storage area for the schools’ outdoor equipment.

The Athletic Boosters recently presented a $75,000 check to the school distrcit for the project, “The school district has been great to work with and I am looking forward tot he completion of the project,” says Liz Lafferty, President of the WUHS Athletic Boosters. Jarred Hall is the contractor for the project.

The outdoor sports areas for WUHS are located behind the high school and include the softball and baseball fields, the soccer field, and the track.

Pictured above are those who gathered for the Oct. 3 groundbreaking ceremony.

(Photo provided by the WUHS Athletic Boosters)