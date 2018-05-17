Robert A Sterling

Robert Alan Sterling, 52, of Winchester, OH, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 14, 2018. He was born to Jack D. and Alice “Kay” Sterling on December 6, 1965 in Burbank, California. Robert attended Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, CA. He married Samantha Mingua on October 16, 1998 in Winchester, OH, they were divorced in 2016. Robert was employed by Premier Energy Services as a crew leader. He enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh. In California he raced and drove demolition derby’s at Saugus Speedway and everyone knew who Team Landshark was. He was a former volunteer firefighter for Station 19 in Winchester, OH. Robert loved fishing, being outdoors, going to car shows, planting a garden, and working in the shop on his dad’s truck. He loved life and his family. Survivors include his sister, Rita (Bill) McFarland of Beloit, WI; brother, Rick Sterling of Beloit, WI, daughter, Brittani Kendall of Cincinnati, OH; Samantha Sterling of Winchester, OH; and a very special friend, Debbie Spratt. He was predeceased by his parents, Alice “Kay” Sterling on January 3, 2002 and Jack D. Sterling of June 6, 2017. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Robert will forever be in our hearts. A special thank you to Debbie and Samantha for all you have done. Robert’s wishes were to be cremated. There will be no funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com