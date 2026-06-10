OVRDC schedules Second Round Caucus Meetings

News Release

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will hold Second Round Caucus Meetings in three of the 12 counties of the southern Ohio service area. Second Round Caucus Meetings are only required in counties where multiple pre-applications have been received. Counties receiving one or no pre-applications will not have a Second Round Caucus Meeting.

The meeting in Adams COunty will take place on Monday, June 15 at 9 a.m. in the Government Center Conference Room, located at 215 N. Cross Street in West Union.

Caucus members will discuss and rank projects submitted to OVRDC for possible funding consideration through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Updated information will be presented on the status of the ARC and EDA programs, as well as information on programmatic activities and projects.

The meeting is open to the general public, local government officials and non-profit organizations. We encourage those organizations with projects submitted for funding to send a representative. Comments by attendees on regional or county projects and priorities are encouraged. For further information Kerri Richardson, Development Director or Shannon Nichols, Program Secretary at (740)-947-2853.