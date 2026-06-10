Milton “Dale” Grooms, oldest child of Virgil and Gladys Young Grooms, was born September 10, 1936 in Peebles, Ohio and died at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio on Sunday, May 10, 2026 at the age of 89 years and 8 months.

He was preceded in death by his parents’ his wife of over 60 years, Glenna Roush Grooms; brothers James and Jerry Grooms, and one-great grandson Jonathan Noah Purdy.

He is survived by his two children, Jonathan (Lynn) Grooms of Goshen, Ohio and Joy (Richard) Lazor of Canal Winchester, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Jodi (Duane) Odum, Jenna (Shaun) Reese, Dylan and Ashlyn Lazor, Erin (Bob Brown) Morris, Andrew Morris and Stephanie (Joe) Purdy; eight great grandchildren, Isaiah, Darryn, Dominic, Zander and Mason Odum, Tyler Case and Josie and Dalton Purdy; brother Harold (Shirley) Grooms; and a sister-in-law Teresa Grooms. He also leaves behind, brother-in-laws Gary (Susan) Roush, Dale (Jean) Roush and sister-in-law Donna (Dean) Cole; plus several nieces and nephews.

He was a 1955 graduate of Peebles High School. Last year he celebrated his 70th class reunion and attended every alumni banquet since graduating from high school. He retired from Adams Rural Electric and after retiring he was on the REA Board of Trustees.

At the early age, his Grandad Harve taught him how to play the fiddle and he continued to play the tunes he learned as a young boy his entire life. Over the years, he played for square dances, special events, church, and even recorded two CDs.

He met the love of his life Glenna Roush at a Grange meeting. After meeting him, she started going to square dances to see him. They were married September 10, 1959 at the West Union Methodist Church. Dale’s dream was to be a farmer, so they built a farm life on the farm they owned for 57 years. In 2000, they bought more land, built a shelter house, and created the Glen-Dale Park where they hold Draft Horse Field Days every October.

Dale loved horses his entire life. The love of draft horses led him to be one of the founding members of the Southern Ohio Draft Horse Association and then on to forming the Friendship Club that was for anyone that loved horses, mules, donkeys, tractors, and anything in between.

Over the years, he was involved in numerous organizations. He was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ and served as a Deacon for 63 years. He was a Mason for 68 years and became a Scottish Rite in 2002. He was a 4-H advisor for 15 years. He was one of the original members who started the Junior Beef BBQ. He was a lifetime member of the Senior Fair Board. He was a Grange member for over 60 years. He was a member of the Adams County Democrat Club and was a Central Committee Member for over 20 years. He was a Meigs Township Trustee for 24 years, member of the Adams County Historical Society and the Peebles Lions Club.

Over the last several years, you could find Dale at the “liars table” at Mel’s. He loved the debates on politics. We know he truly enjoyed being there every day and how so many people meant a lot to him. The relationships he built provided connections to keep him going. Thank you to everyone that always kept a close eye on him, helped him to and from his truck, and let us know when something happened. You know you meant a lot to him if he gave you a nickname.

They say people are put in your life for a reason and Dad has been the person put in other people lives when they needed someone to listen, to give advice, to be a friend, or to just care. There are several people that he truly helped and made a difference in their lives.

Hopefully, all the people that he touched will pass on the knowledge he shared or you will become the person that helps someone else to keep the giving going and to help make this world a better place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dale’s name to the Peebles Church of Christ Building Fund, 6050 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, OH 45660, to the Adams County Historical Society, P.O. Box 306, West Union, OH 45693, or to the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope.

Services were held at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio on May 16, 2026 with Jason Bohl officiating. Burial was at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

The family would like the express our sincere thanks, to all the caretakers at the Adams County Manor and the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope. You treated our Dad just like he was your father or grandfather which was very comforting to us all. Also, thanks to all the visitors, to Jason Bohl for conducting a wonderful service, to Wallace -Thompson Funeral Home, and to Donnie, Summer, Heath, and everyone else that were involved in making sure Dad got one more ride with the horses.

Jon, Joy, and our families