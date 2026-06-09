Volunteer opportunities with the AAA7 Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

News Release

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and its Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program recently observed National Volunteer Month, which is dedicated to highlighting the act of volunteering and the significant impact that people make when they choose to serve others. The time serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community. This year’s theme, Every Contribution Matters, shows that every effort, big and small, makes a difference in people’s lives and in the community.

Many organizations, like food banks, animal shelters, and senior centers, often receive great feedback and support when they have volunteers who are willing to show a friendly face and offer their time. Volunteering is truly a two-way street. While people are giving their time to help a cause or be at an event, they are also gaining experiences that can help them in many ways. This includes building connections with others while developing important skills like leadership, communication, and organization. Volunteering can improve health, purpose, and reduce isolation.

At The AAA7, Volunteer Ombudsman Associates provide access to Ombudsman services, educate residents’ rights, advocate for dignified care, and help resolve complaints. They are part of the Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which is dedicated to educating residents, families, friends and service providers about residents’ rights and enhancing their quality of life. Volunteers receive special training, continuous support, have flexible hours, and can visit their assigned nursing homes as often as they like.

Presently, the AAA7 has eight dedicated volunteers through its Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program in the ten-county district that includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These individuals do an amazing job advocating for long-term care residents and those navigating long-term care services.

To learn more about the AAA7 and all the programs supporting long-term care services at home and in the community, or to become a Volunteer Ombudsman dedicated to long-term care residents’ well-being, contact us at 1-800-582-7277 or email [email protected].

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence,

Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers a consultation at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected]. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.