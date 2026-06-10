Bring home the gold!

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Beau Hesler at North Adams might be the most well-known sprinter in the county but he might have a little competition in the person of one Darrell Grooms.

Grooms. well-known in the county for his hardwood exploits with the Venture Hawks, recently competed in the 2026 Special Olympics Summer Games at Ohio State University and he proved himself to be quite the sprinter himself as athletes from across the state came together to showcase their talents, determination, and competitive spirit during three exciting days of competition, celebration, and achievement.

“Dunking” Darrell competed in the Softball Throw and the 100M Dash at the Summer Games and placed third in the Softball Throw, bring home the bronze medal with a third place finish.

But to top that, Grooms used his blazing speed to win the 100M Dash and bring home a coveted gold medal!

Darrell currently competes with Highland County Special Olympics under the leadership of Nathan Boatman, and everyone is incredibly proud of all that he has accomplished. His success is a testament to the power of perseverance, commitment, and the opportunities created through community partnerships. By working together, meaningful experiences such as the Summer Games can be created that foster inclusion and provide life-changing opportunities for the individuals served.