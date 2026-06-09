Applications open for 2026 Growing Tomorrow Grant

News Release

Applications are open for the 2026 Growing Tomorrow Grant, a program offering up to $100,000 to support innovative agricultural business ideas and projects led by Ohio’s next generation of farmers and entrepreneurs.

Created through the vision and generosity of former Ohio Farm Bureau Trustee Mike Boyert, and his wife, Patti, the grant helps create opportunities for early-stage agricultural businesses to move forward by addressing financial and startup hurdles.

Available to any Ohio Farm Bureau young farmer or entrepreneur member, the funding is available for efforts focused on agricultural education, environmental stewardship, rural economic opportunities and solutions that strengthen local communities.

“Ohio Farm Bureau and our foundation have long been focused on creating opportunities for our young agricultural professionals, and as agriculture faces a long list of challenges, the grant helps these young leaders use their skills to address these challenges and generate a deeper understanding of farming to our consumers and communities,” said Kelly Burns, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation executive director.

Applications are open through July 31, and finalists will be invited to present their business plans to a panel of judges in September. All recipients of the Growing Tomorrow Grant will be announced Dec. 11 at the 108th OFBF Annual Meeting.

Applications and eligibility requirements can be found at ofbf.org/growing-tomorrow-grant/.

The grant is made possible by the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation and its generous supporters such as Nationwide Foundation, Farm Credit Mid-America and numerous other individual donors.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.