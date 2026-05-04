Jerry Olan Long, age 78, of Mr. Orab, Ohio passed away on April 24, 2026 in Seaman, Ohio. Born on September 8, 1947 in Williamsburg, Ohio to Floyd and Ruby (Holmes) Long, he was a Vietnam veteran who served honorably as a dog handler for the Military Police and received the national Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

Jerry spent his whole career at Dualite as a machinist. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and spending time with his friends at the Double E Cafe.

He is survived by his daughters, Tracy (Brad) Cross of South Carolina and Kelly (Karl) Boerger of Seaman, Ohio as well as his grandchildren, Karly Peters of Dayton, Ohio, Kyle Boerger of Des Moines, Iowa, and Katelynn Boerger of Seaman, Ohio.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ruby Long; half-brothers Jim Benjamin, Robert Benjamin, Squirt Benjamin, Doc Benjamin and Richard Benjamin; and infant son, Anthony Long.

Mr. Long chose to be cremated and no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Hope in Seaman, Ohio or American Legion Post 288 in Williamsburg, Ohio.