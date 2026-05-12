West Union hosts 2026 County Track Meet

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Bragging rights for the next year were on the line on May 4 at West Union High School as the Dragons track program hosted the annual Adams County Track Meet, featuring only the junior high and high school track teams from the host school plus North Adams, Manchester and Peebles. It is quite an undertaking to complete two track meets at the same time but the West Union track staff again proved that it could be done flawlessly.

When the final team scores were counted, the bragging rights went to North Adams in both junior high girls and boys, West Union in high school girls and Peebles in high school boys. First place winners (county champions) received medals and for the sake of brevity and space what follows is a list of the champions in each field/track event, beginning with junior high girls, then junior high boys, high school girls and high school boys.

Junior High Girls:

4 x 800 Relay- Peebles

100M Hurdles- Lillian Harper, North Adams

100M Run- Rylen Shiveley, North Adams

4 x 200 Relay- West Union

1600M Run- Haylee Wheeler, North Adams

4 x 100 Relay- West Union

400M Run- Lola Semple, North Adams

200M Hurdles- Lillian Harper, North Adams

800M Run- Kendall Geeslin, North Adams

200M Run- Zaylee McClanahan, Peebles

4 x 400 Relay: North Adams

Discus Throw- Estelle Parks, West Union

High Jump- Adison Downing, North Adams

Long Jump- Lillian Harper, North Adams

Shot Put- Jalen Michael, North Adams

Junior High Boys

4 x 800 Relay- West Union

110M Hurdles- Gage Carter, Manchester

100M Run- K.J. McClary, Peebles

4 x 200 Relay- Peebles

1600 M Run- Braxton Hesler, North Adams

4 x 100 Relay- West Union

400M Run- Joseph Foreman, North Adams

200M Hurdles- Samuel Covert, North Adams

800M Run- Braxton Hesler, North Adams

200M Run- Dawson Souder, North Adams

4 x 400 Relay- Peebles

Discus Throw- Kaesyn Hopkins, Peebles

High Jump- Jax Davis, North Adams

Long Jump- K.J. McClary- Peebles

Shot Put- Kaesyn Hopkins, Peebles

Girls High School

4 x 800 Relay- West Union

100M Hurdles- Mariah Gadd, West Union

100M Run- Hayden Rideout, Manchester

4 x 200 Relay- North Adams

1600M Run- Stella Rhonemus, West Union

4 x 100 Relay- West Union

400M Run- Mariah Gadd, West Union

300M Hurdles- Jocelyn Hall, West Union

800M Run- Ella Shupert, West Union

200M Run- Hayden Rideout, Manchester

3200M Run- Stella Rhonemus, West Union

4 x 400 Relay- West Union

Discus Throw- Eden Bosko, North Adams

High Jump- Emma Crawford, West Union

Long Jump- Hayden Rideout, Manchester

Shot Put- Mia Kingsley, North Adams

Boys High School

4 x 800 Relay- Peebles

110M Hurdles- Hunter Raines, Manchester

100M Run- Beau Hesler, North Adams

4 x 200 Relay- Manchester

1600M Run- Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester

4 x 100 Relay- Peebles

400M Run- Beau Hesler, North Adams

300M Hurdles- Coy Fogle, North Adams

800M Run- Dalton Pence, North Adams

200M Run- Beau Hesler, North Adams

3200M Run- Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester

4 x 400 Relay- North Adams

Discus Throw- Colton McChesney, Manchester

High Jump- Jakab Thompson, West Union

Long Jump- Elijah Gammon, Peebles

Shot Put- Wyatt Smart, Peebles