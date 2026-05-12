West Union hosts 2026 County Track Meet

By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
Bragging rights for the next year were on the line on May 4 at West Union High School as the Dragons track program hosted the annual Adams County Track Meet, featuring only the junior high and high school track teams from the host school plus North Adams, Manchester and Peebles. It is quite an undertaking to complete two track meets at the same time but the West Union track staff again proved that it could be done flawlessly.
When the final team scores were counted, the bragging rights went to North Adams in both junior high girls and boys, West Union in high school girls and Peebles in high school boys. First place winners (county champions) received medals and for the sake of brevity and space what follows is a list of the champions in each field/track event, beginning with junior high girls, then junior high boys, high school girls and high school boys.
Junior High Girls:
4 x 800 Relay- Peebles
100M Hurdles- Lillian Harper, North Adams
100M Run- Rylen Shiveley, North Adams
4 x 200 Relay- West Union
1600M Run- Haylee Wheeler, North Adams
4 x 100 Relay- West Union
400M Run- Lola Semple, North Adams
200M Hurdles- Lillian Harper, North Adams
800M Run- Kendall Geeslin, North Adams
200M Run- Zaylee McClanahan, Peebles
4 x 400 Relay: North Adams
Discus Throw- Estelle Parks, West Union
High Jump- Adison Downing, North Adams
Long Jump- Lillian Harper, North Adams
Shot Put- Jalen Michael, North Adams
Junior High Boys
4 x 800 Relay- West Union
110M Hurdles- Gage Carter, Manchester
100M Run- K.J. McClary, Peebles
4 x 200 Relay- Peebles
1600 M Run- Braxton Hesler, North Adams
4 x 100 Relay- West Union
400M Run- Joseph Foreman, North Adams
200M Hurdles- Samuel Covert, North Adams
800M Run- Braxton Hesler, North Adams
200M Run- Dawson Souder, North Adams
4 x 400 Relay- Peebles
Discus Throw- Kaesyn Hopkins, Peebles
High Jump- Jax Davis, North Adams
Long Jump- K.J. McClary- Peebles
Shot Put- Kaesyn Hopkins, Peebles
Girls High School
4 x 800 Relay- West Union
100M Hurdles- Mariah Gadd, West Union
100M Run- Hayden Rideout, Manchester
4 x 200 Relay- North Adams
1600M Run- Stella Rhonemus, West Union
4 x 100 Relay- West Union
400M Run- Mariah Gadd, West Union
300M Hurdles- Jocelyn Hall, West Union
800M Run- Ella Shupert, West Union
200M Run- Hayden Rideout, Manchester
3200M Run- Stella Rhonemus, West Union
4 x 400 Relay- West Union
Discus Throw- Eden Bosko, North Adams
High Jump- Emma Crawford, West Union
Long Jump- Hayden Rideout, Manchester
Shot Put- Mia Kingsley, North Adams
Boys High School
4 x 800 Relay- Peebles
110M Hurdles- Hunter Raines, Manchester
100M Run- Beau Hesler, North Adams
4 x 200 Relay- Manchester
1600M Run- Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester
4 x 100 Relay- Peebles
400M Run- Beau Hesler, North Adams
300M Hurdles- Coy Fogle, North Adams
800M Run- Dalton Pence, North Adams
200M Run- Beau Hesler, North Adams
3200M Run- Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester
4 x 400 Relay- North Adams
Discus Throw- Colton McChesney, Manchester
High Jump- Jakab Thompson, West Union
Long Jump- Elijah Gammon, Peebles
Shot Put- Wyatt Smart, Peebles
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