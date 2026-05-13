Jones wins Republican primary for Adams County Commissioner

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County voters participated in Ohio’s May 5 primary election Tuesday, casting ballots in a contested county commissioner race, multiple statewide partisan contests and several local issues and levies. According to unofficial results released by the Adams County Board of Elections, 4,055 ballots were cast out of 17,042 registered voters for an overall turnout of 23.79%.

Republican incumbent Kelly Jones defeated challenger Alex Schaffer in the Republican primary race for Adams County Commissioner. Jones received 1,889 votes while Schaffer received 1,115 votes. Because no Democratic candidate filed for the seat, Jones is expected to move on to the November general election unopposed.

Following the release of unofficial results Tuesday night, Jones issued a statement thanking voters for their support.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me in today’s primary,” Jones said. “Looking forward to the fall general election and your support.”

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Adams County voters favored Vivek Ramaswamy with 1,901 votes over Dave Yost, who received 815 votes. Democrat Amy Acton received 609 votes in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Libertarian candidate Travis Irvine received 15 votes.

Republican voters selected Keith Faber in the race for Ohio Attorney General. Faber received 2,258 votes. In the Democratic primary, John Kulewicz received 328 votes while Elliot Forhan received 283 votes.

In the race for Ohio Auditor of State, Republican Frank LaRose received 2,455 votes in Adams County. Democrat Annette Blackwell received 627 votes. Libertarian candidate Aidan Michael Jeffrey received two write-in votes.

Republican voters also selected Robert Sprague in the Ohio Secretary of State primary. Sprague received 1,960 votes while Marcell Strbich received 617 votes. In the Democratic primary, Bryan Hambley received 367 votes and Allison Russo received 292 votes. Libertarian candidate Tom Pruss received 17 votes.

In the Republican primary for Ohio Treasurer, Jay Edwards received 1,613 votes while Kristina D. Roegner received 1,004 votes. Democrat Shane Hoffman received 609 votes in the Democratic primary.

Republican Daniel R. Hawkins received 2,390 votes in the primary for Ohio Supreme Court Justice for the term beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Democrat Marilyn Zayas received 621 votes in the Democratic primary for the same seat.

In the Republican primary for Ohio Supreme Court Justice for the term beginning Jan. 2, 2027, Colleen O’Donnell led Adams County voting with 790 votes. Ronald Lewis received 686 votes, Andrew King received 597 votes and Jill Lanzinger received 383 votes. Democrat Jennifer Brunner received 637 votes in the Democratic primary.

Republican Jon Husted received 2,517 votes in the U.S. Senate primary. In the Democratic Senate primary, Sherrod Brown received 618 votes while Ron Kincaid received 100 votes. Libertarian William E. Reaph received eight votes.

In the Republican primary for Ohio’s Second Congressional District, incumbent David Taylor received 2,406 votes while challenger Bob Carr received 472 votes. Democrat Todd Wilson received 360 votes while Jen Mazzuckelli received 291 votes.

Republican State Representative Justin Pizzulli received 2,545 votes in Adams County in the race for Ohio’s 90th House District. Democrat Collin Docterman received 621 votes.

In the race for Democratic State Central Committee Man for the 14th District, Brendan Fraser received 395 votes while Johnny A. Bohrer received 221 votes. Republican voters selected Joe Uecker with 1,054 votes. Greg Lang received 467 votes, Chris Hicks received 635 votes and Josh Barns received 476 votes.

In the Democratic State Central Committee Woman race for the 14th District, Kelly Welch received 317 votes while Alicia Gee received 300 votes. Republican Gloria Krikler received 2,294 votes in the uncontested Republican race.

Republican Peter B. Abele received 2,215 votes in the race for Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals. No valid petition was filed in the Democratic primary for the seat.

Republican Barbara Moore Holt received 1,882 votes in the uncontested race for Judge of the Adams County Court of Common Pleas. No valid petition was filed in the Democratic primary.

Republican David Gifford received 2,446 votes in the uncontested race for Adams County Auditor. No valid petition was filed in the Democratic primary.

One of the most closely watched local issues on the ballot was the Adams County EMS levy. Voters rejected the levy request, with 2,264 votes against the measure and 1,747 votes in favor.

Voters in Green Township approved the township fire levy by a vote of 54 in favor to 34 against.

Meigs Township voters rejected both alcohol-related issues involving Allied Resorts, LLC doing business as Mineral Springs Lake Resort. The regular sales issue failed with 216 votes against and 129 votes in favor. The Sunday sales issue also failed with 233 votes against and 112 votes in favor.

The Adams County Board of Elections will certify the official election results following completion of the canvass period later this month.