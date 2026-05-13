Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program now open

News Release

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio, by the Ohio Department of Aging (AGE). AGE provides additional State funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio. Locally, it is managed by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7).

To be eligible for $50 to use with authorized farmers in the program, individuals must live in the ten counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must earn less than 185% of the poverty level. In a household, both spouses can be eligible separately. Individuals can only receive $50 once per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only.

Please note the process for this year:

· Online applications will be accessible through May 22 at 6 pm. A link will be located on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org on the Home Page under “Current Updates”. The direct link to the AGE website for applications is aging.ohio.gov/SFMNP

· Completing an online application is advised; however, if you do not have access to the internet, you can request assistance from the AAA7 – call the AAA7 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program direct line at 1-800-343-8112 or email [email protected].

· Please Note: an application must be completed each year – there is no automatic renewal from participating in the past.

· If you apply online, please note that only one email can be used per account.

· Recipients can redeem benefits through a mobile benefit option, QR Code, and/or physical benefit card.

· Physical benefit cards will be available to those who request them on their application. Please note that it will take up to six (6) weeks to receive the physical card in the mail.

· If you requested a physical card last year, please keep it for this year and future use. You can enter the number into the application for faster distribution of benefits.

· To avoid delays, it is advised to complete the application online if possible.

· Items can only be purchased from authorized farmers in the program but can be used anywhere in Ohio. Farmers will have a posting at their stand indicating so.

· A link to a list of participating farmers will be located on the AAA7’s website Home Page at www.aaa7.org under the “Current Updates” section. The list will be updated throughout the year.

· After May 1st, Ohio’s Homegrown Benefits Support Line for technical assistance will be available at (614) 412-1729 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Recipients of benefits can redeem them from May 15t through November 30 with participating farmers.

All applicants should be aware that there will be a reduction in the number of total participants who will receive benefits this year due to federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds having expired September 30, 2025. This in turn has returned the overall budget for this program to its original levels. To better understand potential unmet needs and ensure full use of benefits issued, the application deadline has been set to May 22. Applications will no longer be accepted after this date.

For questions, please contact the AAA7 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program direct line at 1-800-343-8112 or email [email protected]

Farmers who are interested in participating in the program will be working directly with the Ohio Department of Aging through its partner, Ohio Farmers Market Network (OFMN). If you are a farmer interested in learning more about participating, please contact the OFMN at https://ohiofarmersmarketnetwork.org.