NA’s Roush fires one-hit shutout

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Ryan Unger and his North Adams Green Devils made a Saturday road trip a profitable one as they traveled to Latham to face the Western Indians and came home with an impressive 6-0 victory, their 10th win of the spring. The story of the day was Devils’ pitched Cooper Roush, who threw a complete game one-hitter and struck out 10 Indians en route to picking up his third win of the season.

The Devils took control of the game by scoring single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, then adding two more in the top of seventh. The first and eventually deciding run in the second frames came when Trace Evans came home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carsyn Raines. In the third, it was Colin Tolle coming home on a Western error and in the fourth, Evans again crossed the plate on a base hit by Raines. The top of the fifth saw a Cooper Roush single brought home Hunton Shiveley to make it 4-0.

North Adams added on in the top of the seventh, the first coming when Maverick Winkler scored on a Tolle ground out, then Shively doubled to center and came home on a Roush single to account for the final 6-0 difference.

Besides giving up just one hit and tossing a 61-pitch complete game, Roush helped his own cause at the two hits and a pair of runs batted in. Freshman Maverick Winkler also had a two-hit day to up his season average to .419, while Carsyn Raines at-bats produced two RBI’s.

“Cooper (Roush) only threw 61 pitches,” said Coach Unger. “He was going after hitters early and often and helped himself at the plate. He had 10 K’s and no walks, allowing just that one base runner, which was a weak ball hit up the middle just out of our fielder’s reach in the second inning.”

The Devils finish regular season play this week with three non-conference contests to prepare for next week’s tournament play- May 12 at Wheelersburg, May 14 at home with Williamsburg and Ironton St. Joseph at home on May 15.