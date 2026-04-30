Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library system is offering a full slate of engaging programs for all ages during the week of May 3–9, 2026, providing opportunities for learning, creativity, and family entertainment across its branches.

Preschool-aged children and their caregivers can enjoy Storytime sessions at each library location throughout the week. These programs are designed to foster early literacy skills through stories, songs, and interactive activities. Storytime takes place at the North Adams Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., while the Peebles and Manchester Libraries have sessions on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. The West Union Library follows on Thursdays at 11 a.m. For families who may not be available during the day, the Manchester Library also offers a convenient evening Storytime each Thursday at 5 p.m., making it easier for working parents to participate with their children.

School-aged children and teens will find a variety of hands-on programs that encourage creativity and exploration. The Peebles Library hosts Smorgasbord Makerspace each Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where participants can experiment with different materials and tools in an open-ended, imaginative environment. Meanwhile, the Manchester Library offers Crafternoon on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., giving young creators a chance to work on engaging craft projects.

Teens looking for a more relaxed and expressive outlet can attend the Bad Art program at the Peebles Library. This flexible program invites teens to create freely without the pressure of perfection, allowing them to explore their artistic side in a supportive and judgment-free setting.

Families can look forward to two special events at the North Adams Library during the week. On Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m., the library will host Family Fun Night, where participants will create hats and mustaches before settling in for a “super” fun movie featuring two beloved brothers as they embark on an exciting adventure. The event promises a lively mix of crafts and entertainment suitable for all ages.

The following day, Friday, May 8, at 2 p.m., the North Adams Library will celebrate Mother’s Day with a creative program titled, Mother’s Day Flowers. Participants will craft colorful flowers using tissue paper, creating thoughtful, handmade gifts for the special women in their lives. This event offers a meaningful way for families to celebrate the holiday together.

Adults are also invited to take part in library programming during the week. The Manchester Library will host Coloring Club on Friday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m. This relaxing program encourages participants to unwind and explore their creativity through coloring. All supplies are provided, though attendees are welcome to bring their own materials. Participants are also encouraged to bring a friend, making it a social and enjoyable experience.

With a diverse lineup of programs for preschoolers, children, teens, and adults, the Adams County Public Library system continues to provide valuable opportunities for community members to connect, learn, and create together. Please visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more information: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.