Senior Profile- Kaelyn Musser, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kaelyn Musser
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Keith and Julie Musser
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the first two tournament games in softball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Everything
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Corpse Bride”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Summer I Turned Pretty
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Monica Abbott
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Shawnee State to continue my athletic and academic careers
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