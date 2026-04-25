Senior Profile- Kaelyn Musser, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kaelyn Musser

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Keith and Julie Musser

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the first two tournament games in softball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Everything

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Corpse Bride”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Summer I Turned Pretty

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Monica Abbott

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to Shawnee State to continue my athletic and academic careers