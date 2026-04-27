Matt’s Take

At this point, I don’t need to repeat myself anymore on the Reds being the classiest and most fan-friendly team in baseball. If you watch at all, you know this by now. From the top of the organization, to the Hall of Fame, to the seasonal workers, it’s a machine that is top-notch. This was a weekend to remember for many reasons, including a Reds series win, maintaining first place, and celebrating Aaron Harang, Brandon Phillips, Lou Piniella, and Reggie Sanders on their magnificent impact on the game of baseball in the Queen City. Never ever take Reds baseball for granted folks, there is nothing like it. You’d greatly miss it if it was gone.

Quick Facts on Each Inductee

· In 2006, Aaron Harang led the National League in in wins and strikeouts, along with 35 starts. He somehow didn’t receive a single Cy Young vote – laughable. His time in a Reds uniform was one built on reliability, strikeouts, and a willingness to try and pitch a complete game every time he stepped foot on the mound.

· Brandon Phillips holds franchise records at second base for hits, doubles, and home runs. His elite defense earned him four Gold Glove Awards. His 07’ season was his first 30-30 season and he became the first Reds second baseman to earn this feat.

· While Lou Piniella has become a Reds Hall of Fame member, he fell just one vote short of being inducted into Cooperstown. How does the 17th most winningest baseball manager in history not make the Hall of Fame – you tell me?

· Reggie Sanders was known for his quick impact with the Reds during his tenure with the club. He became only the fifth player in MLB History with 300 home runs and 300 steals. He was a 1995 All-Star and later became a World Series Champion in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Current Reds Update

It’s nearly May and how about our Redlegs, baby? The ballpark is full, the vibes are good, and the boys are playing some good ball. With a gauntlet of a division and a long season ahead, consistency is key. Along with consistency, this team will have to prove something to all of us – winning divisional games, if they want to win the National League Central. For now though, I am a major believe in Terry Francona and this roster. The Reds will win the National League Central this year if they stay healthy – I truly believe that.

Upcoming Series’ – Rockies, Pirates, Cubs. Keep the foot on the gas.

Bengals Nail the Draft

Even after trading away the number ten pick of the draft, the Bengals nailed the NFL Draft. This was the best offseason for Cincinnati that I can recall in my lifetime and the window is officially back open. Let’s dive into the draft results:

Round 2 – Cashius Howell (Edge) – Without Hendrickson, this was a much needed pick. The SEC Defensive Player of the Year was somehow still available in the draft. He doesn’t just have pressures, he has sacks – 11.5 of them to be exact last season.

Round 3 – Tacario Davis (CB) -While he was injured in 2025, he is a top level corner. With Dax Hill’s lackluster performance, depth was needed for 2026.

Round 4 – Connow Lew (C) – At just 20 years old, this might be the steal of the draft. He tore his ACL last season, but is healthy and able to learn from Karras. He was an anchor of the Auburn front line.

Round 4 (2) – Colbie Young (WR) – With the fastest gauntlet speed at the NFL Combine, Young has the potential to be very successful in Cincinnati. He was charged however with battery and assault that were later dropped. Let’s hope this isn’t another Jermaine Burton scenario.

Round 6, 7, 7 (2) – Brian Parker (C), Jack Endries (TE), Landon Robinson (DT) – I’d be lying if I said I knew who these three individuals were before the draft. However, they all appear to be NFL ready and ranked the highest at their positions in multiple categories at different times in their college careers.