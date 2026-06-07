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Colin Tolle awarded Seaman Lions Club Scholarship

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Colin Tolle

Colin Tolle

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Colin Tolle of West Union has been awarded the Seaman Lions Club scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a North Adams High School senior class member who is planning to enroll as a full-time student at an accredited school.

Scholarship, leadership, school and community activities are considered. Colin is active in school and community activities including athletics, 4-H, National Honor Society, FFA, and Beta Club. Colin is also active in his local church youth activities and has volunteered as a tutor for junior high students.

Colin plans to attend Miami University in the fall majoring in Finance with a goal of attending law school.

He is the son of Aaron and Kathy Tolle.

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