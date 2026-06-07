Adamson wins ACRTA Fundraiser

Submitted News

The winner of the Adams County Retired Teachers Fundraiser is Susan (Susie) Adamson from West Union. Adamson won the painting pictured with this article, titled “Page Affairs”, by acclaimed local artist Lonnie Moore.

Adamson was beyond excited to be chosen as the winner, She has ties to the Page School as some of her family attended there over the years and she herself grew up only as few miles from the school.

Page One Room School is currently owned by the Adams County Retired Teachers (ACRTA) and is located at the corner of Page School and Vaughn Ridge Roads. The ACRTA plans to have the school open sometime in June and also in September when Ohio is asking all historical sites and museums to be open to help celebrate “America 250.”

For further information, call Mary at (937)587-2043.