Katherine Robertta “Kathy” Walter

Katherine Robertta “Kathy” (Kaufmann) Walter, 78, of Sardinia, Ohio was born on November 11, 1947 in Jackson, Ohio, to Carl David “Bill” Kaufmann and Lona Violet (Reed) Kaufmann.

Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her faith was a meaningful part of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd O. Walter, Jr.; and her three children , David Walter, Dianna Finkle, and Beth O’Connor.

Services will be private.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.