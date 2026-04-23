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Katherine Robertta “Kathy” Walter

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Katherine Robertta “Kathy” (Kaufmann) Walter, 78, of Sardinia, Ohio was born on November 11, 1947 in Jackson, Ohio, to Carl David “Bill” Kaufmann and Lona Violet (Reed) Kaufmann.

Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her faith was a meaningful part of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd O. Walter, Jr.; and her three children , David Walter, Dianna Finkle, and Beth O’Connor.

Services will be private.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.

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