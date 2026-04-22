Dragons Baseball routs Ripley for first win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a rough 0-10 start to their 2026 season, the West Union Dragons varsity baseball squad finally got the elusive first win on Monday afternoon as they hosted and run rule routed the Ripley Blue Jays by a final score of 17-0. To add icing to the cake of the first victory, West Union pitcher Thomas Barnhart tossed a no-hitter and all 15 outs her recorded were strikeouts of Ripley hitters. Barnhart was just one batter shy of a perfect game with Ripley only getting one base runner, who reached on an error.

The Dragons wasted no time in disposing of the winless Blue Jays, scoring two in the first, five in the second, seven in the third and finally, three in the fourth. The West Union offense collected nine hits and took advantage of Ripley pitchers issuing 12 walks.

Barnhart helped his own cause, going a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, triple and homer, and scoring four runs. Jentezen Dryden drove home three runs with Tegan Knox collecting a a pair of RBI’s.