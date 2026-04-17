Robert Allan Kimball, 69, of Sardinia, Ohio died Thursday, April 9, 2026. Robert was born March 13, 1957 in Georgetown. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lloyd Kimball.

Robert is survived by his mother, Mary Jane (Swearingen) Kimball; one son, Robert Dylan (Alexis) Kimball of Williamsburg; one sister, Sharon K. Darnall of Sardinia; one niece, Tiffany (Garrett) Darnall of Winchester; and two nephews, Eli Taylor and Oliver Taylor of Winchester.

The Graveside Funeral is Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Wayne Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.