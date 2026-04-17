Haslam resigns, Norris appointed Acting Prosecutor

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Haslam announced his resignation in a letter dated April 16, citing personal and family concerns.

In the letter addressed to the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Adams County Board of Elections, Haslam said his time in office had come at a significant personal cost. He wrote that he and his family had been subjected to what he described as harassment over the past year, including challenges to his voter registration and efforts to involve his family in legal proceedings.

The individual referenced has publicly identified himself as an independent journalist and has reported on questions surrounding Haslam’s residency and eligibility to serve as Adams County Prosecutor, including filing challenges with the Board of Elections.

Haslam stated that while he believed he would ultimately prevail in any legal challenges, continuing the dispute would bring unnecessary disruption and expense to the county. He said stepping aside would spare the community from what he described as a prolonged spectacle.

Haslam also confirmed he has canceled his voter registration in Adams County, making him ineligible to continue serving in the role.

Following his resignation, the Adams County Commissioners moved quickly to appoint an acting prosecutor. Ariana Bowles-Norris was appointed during a special meeting held Thursday. Commissioners Kelly Jones and Jason Hayslip voted in favor of the appointment, while Barbara Moore Holt participated by phone but was unable to vote.

Norris was sworn in by Hayslip prior to adjournment. Her appointment will last at least five days and up to 45 days.

The Republican Central Committee will appoint a replacement to serve until a special election is held in November.

More details on this developing story will be available in the Wednesday, April 22, 2026 edition of The People’s Defender.