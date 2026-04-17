OPSMA names Girls Basketball All-District Teams

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

More postseason basketball accolades were recently announced as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Media Association (OPSMA) released their Girls All-District Teams for Ohio’s Southeast District. The writers are the ones out there on the highways and back roads with dedication in following their area teams, making their choices even more important.

The girls teams from Adams County are all set in Division V, VI and VII and for the 2026-26 season, eight young ladies from the county earned All-District honors from the OPSMA. From North Adams: Tenzlee Burns (First Team, Division V), Emma Pistole (Second Team, Division V) and Jacee Davis (Special Mention, Division V); From West Union: Annabelle McIntosh (Second Team, Division V) and Madison Stout (Third Team, Division V); From Peebles: Kendall Myers (Second Team, Division VI) and Alyssa Smalley (Special Mention, Division VI); From Manchester: Hayden Rideout (Special Mention, Division VII).

Following are the OPSMA Girls Southeast District Teams for Divisions V, VI and VII.

Division V

First Team: Sienna Allen, Portsmouth, 6-0, Sr., 17.1; Keke Woods, Portsmouth, 5-6, Jr., 17.1; Tenzlee Burns, North Adams, 5-10, Fr., 17.1; Laila Kelley, Piketon, 5-5, Jr., 15.2; Chloe Dick, New Lexington, 5-11, Sr., 16.1; Lily Ryder, Alexander, 5-7, Jr., 16.0; Abbey Isaccs, Chesapeake, 5-7, Sr., 20.8; Bailey Russell, Fairland, 5-8, Sr., 17.1; Addison Godby, Fairland, 6-0, Sr., 11.8

Player of the Year: Sienna Allen, Portsmouth

Coaches of the Year: Amy Hughes, Portsmouth; Jon Buchanan, Fairland

Second Team: Hayley Edwards, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Sr., 18.6; Marly Halcomb, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, Jr., 17.3; Brailee Hauswirth, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-9, Soph., 14.4; Kerigan Davis, Minford, 5-11, Soph., 13.9; Hayven Carter, Portsmouth, 5-10, Jr., 12.1; Brayleigh Pistole, Portsmouth West, 5-6, Soph., 13.5; Macey Whisman, Portsmouth West, 6-0, Jr., 10.6; Callie DeHart, Wheelersburg, 5-3, Soph., 9.0; Sophia Uhl, Winchester Eastern Brown, 5-8, Soph., 14.0; Annabelle McIntosh, West Union, 5-3, Jr., 14.1; Emma Pistole, North Adams, 5-11, Jr., 16.4; Jaylin Forbes, Piketon, 5-6, Jr., 12.3; Madi Pidcock, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, Jr., 18.4

Third Team: Kaylin Burger, Bidwell River Valley, 5-3, Jr., 12.6; Alyssa Whitt, Oak Hill, 5-9, Sr., 7.9; Gracie Brown, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-1, Sr., 12.3; Reese Ruckel, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-0, Sr., 9.2; Adrian Moehl, Westfall, 5-9, Sr., 10.3; Jaylin Prather, Wheelersburg, 5-8, Sr., 7.7; Olivia Uhl, Winchester Eastern Brown, 5-7, Jr., 9.5; Madison Stout, West Union, 5-6, Jr., 10.4; Mackenzy McCoy, New Lexington, 5-5, Sr., 11.5; Kaylee Hudnall, Alexander, 5-5, Sr., 12.0

Special Mention: Shelby Yost, Meigs; Laella Mullins, Bidwell River Valley; Kennedi Stevens, Wellston; Addy Brown, Oak Hill; Josie Mallow, Frankfort Adena; Emma Houston, Zane Trace; Tori Smith, Chillicothe Huntington; Reese Baughman, Westfall; Lainey Howard, Minford; Makenna Enz, Minford; Danielle Johnson, Northwest; K.K. Mays, Portsmouth; Hailey Carver, Portsmouth West; Peyton May, Wheelersburg; Reese Shanks, Piketon; Lizzy Ward, New Lexington; Karah Allison, Alexander; Lexi McCall, Ironton; Ciera Nichols, Chesapeake; Isa Taliaferro, Fairland; Addyson Cornell, Fairland; Jacee Davis, North Adams

Division VI

First Team: Brynnlee Pottmeyer, Waterford, 5-6, Soph., 12.5; Gracie Bills, Belpre, 5-11, Jr., 16.7; Addi Claxon, South Webster, 5-6, Sr., 14.3; Katelyn Queen, Lucasville Valley, 5-11, Jr., 13.1; Brenlee Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-1, Jr., 17.2; Jenna Anson, Coal Grove, 5-10, Jr., 13.2.

Player of the Year: Brenlee Cottrill, Federal Hocking

Coaches of the Year: Nick Miller, Coal Grove; Ryan Dutiel, South Webster

Second Team: Karris Dye, Paint Valley, 5-9, Sr., 12.0; Raquel Hackney, Ripley, 5-10, Sr., 15.3; Kendall Myers, Peebles, 5-7, Soph., 15.6; Lily Ferguson, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-4, Soph., 12.6; Rilee Quickle, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-3, Sr., 10.3; Laken Gullett, Pike Eastern, 5-6, Sr., 15.0; Takira Walker, Federal Hocking, 5-1, Sr., 13.8

Third Team: Ava Hurley, Waterford, 5-6, Jr., 8.7; Ava Claxon, South Webster, 5-11, Fr., 12.8; Ella Thompson, Lucasville Valley, 5-5, Jr., 10.8; Liberty Ward, Pike Eastern, 5-9, Jr., 14.1; Emma Lively, Coal Grove, 5-8, Jr., 9.0

Special Mention: Elsie Malec, Waterford; Whitney Utz, Paint Valley; Emily Burke, Paint Valley; Brooke Riehl, Lucasville Valley; Brooklyn Manning, Ripley; Alyssa Smalley, Peebles; Adilynn Carraher, Lynchburg-Clay, Meri Jackson, Leesburg Fairfield; McKayla Nelson, Federal Hocking; Laura Blower, Federal Hocking; Kendall Taylor, Coal Grove

Division VII

First Team: Ryleigh Shafer, South Gallia, 5-5, Jr., 14.4; Kyrstin Fackler, Meigs Eastern, 5-4, Fr., 15.1; Emma Emnett, Portsmouth Clay, 5-5, Jr., 17.5; Abbie Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, Jr., 25.3; Jaysa Bryant, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, Jr., 23.5

Player of the Year: Abbie Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green

Coach of the Year: Hayden Plummer, Meigs Eastern

Second Team: Kiersten Rose, Racine Southern, 5-8, Sr., 16.1; Braelyn Simpson, Meigs Eastern, 6-0, Soph., 10.9; Sophia Craft, Portsmouth Clay, 5-9, Sr., 16.0; Laney Strickland, Franklin Furance Green, 6-0, Soph., 12.7; Arenda Gosselin, New Boston Glenwood, 5-7, Sr., 13.0; Kyra Boyd, Whiteoak, 5-9, Sr., 19.3; Rilynn Fouts, Trimble, 5-10, Sr., 13.0; Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley, 5-7, Sr., 11.5

Third Team: Jaylynn Hupp, Racine Southern, 5-6, Sr., 10.2; Jacie Boothe, South Gallia, 5-5, Sr., 10.1; Elizabeth McBee, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, Soph., 8.4; Justina Williams, New Boston Glenwood, 5-9, Soph., 11.0; Kenzie Eing, Trimble, 5-8, Sr., 11.4; Lydia Saunders, Symmes Valley, 5-2, Sr., 13.0.

Special Mention: Makenzie Robertson, Meigs Eastern; Ava Abrams, Franklin Furnace Green; Haylie Hall, Sciotoville East; Ella Howard, Whiteoak; Hayden Rideout, Manchester; Rylynn Bice, Corning Miller; Ava Richards, Trimble