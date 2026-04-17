April is Alcohol Awareness Month—Take steps for safe, healthy living

Shawnee Family Health Center (SFHC) stands as a pillar of support for families and individuals across Adams, Scioto, and Lawrence County. As a nonprofit health provider, Shawnee Family Health Center is dedicated to serving the needs of our local community, offering accessible care for everyone regardless of income or background. Our mission is rooted in compassion, advocacy, and ensuring that all residents have the resources they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Mission Statement: To strengthen our community and improve the lives of our clients by delivering high-quality, integrated mental health, substance abuse, and physical health services, tailored to meet individual needs.

April Is Alcohol Awareness Month: Make Informed Choices

In April, our community joins others nationwide in recognizing Alcohol Awareness Month. This is a time to reflect on how alcohol can impact our health, families, and neighborhoods. We encourage safety first. SFHC has partnered with Hope Source for additional counseling for alcohol and drug addiction support. We provide education and resources to help people make informed decisions. By raising awareness and promoting healthy habits, we strive to reduce the risks associated with alcohol misuse and support those seeking help.

Mental Health Support: Caring for the Whole Person

Mental health is equally as important as physical health. Shawnee Family Health Centers offer a range of services to address depression, anxiety, substance use, and other mental health challenges. Our caring staff works with individuals and families to develop personalized treatment plans, connect patients with counselors, and provide ongoing support. Shawnee Family Health Center offers hope, providing medication management and counseling services with practical solutions in a welcoming environment.

Financial Assistance: Making Medication Affordable

Accessing needed medications can be costly, but Shawnee Family Health Center is committed to removing barriers. Through the 340B program, we offer medications at lower prices, helping patients manage their health with less financial strain. This federal program allows nonprofit clinics to purchase prescriptions at reduced costs, passing those savings on to you.

Additionally, the sliding fee scale ensures that everyone can afford care and prescriptions, regardless of income. If you need help financing your medications or clinic visits, simply bring proof of income—such as a recent pay stub or benefits statement—when you schedule your appointment. Staff will assist you in determining your eligibility and setting up affordable payment options, so you do not have to choose between your health and your budget.

Take Action: Your Health Matters

Shawnee Family Health Centers are ready to support you and your loved ones with quality care, education, and financial assistance. As we observe Alcohol Awareness Month, let’s work together to promote safe alcohol use, strengthen mental health, and ensure everyone has access to affordable treatment. Reach out to your local SFHC in Adams, Scioto, or Lawrence County today—because your health matters, and help is close by.