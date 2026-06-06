Senior Profile- Parker Hayslip, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Parker Hayslip

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Brad and Chasity Hayslip

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Basketball, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to know new people in the SHAC

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the County Cup

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New York

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Dumb and Dumber”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

None listed

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing cornhole

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Dick’s Last Resort

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Scottie Scheffler

FUTURE PLANS:

Join the work force