Senior Profile- Parker Hayslip, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Parker Hayslip
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Brad and Chasity Hayslip
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Basketball, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to know new people in the SHAC
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the County Cup
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New York
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Dumb and Dumber”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
None listed
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing cornhole
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Dick’s Last Resort
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Scottie Scheffler
FUTURE PLANS:
Join the work force
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