Motorcyclist killed in Friday night accident

News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 11:41 p.m. on June 5, 2026, on US Route 52 near mile marker 25, in Green Township, Adams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Suzuki Intruder 800, operated by Anthony P. Evans, 65, of Stout, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on US Route 52, when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway.

Mr. Evans was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

Mr. Evans was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Fire and EMS, Adams County EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office, and Scott & Comb’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.