WUHS students explore careers through Virtual Reality

Submitted News

On the first day back from spring break, Wednesday, April 8, students in Ms. Butler’s Careers classes at West Union High School participated in a virtual reality (VR) career exploration demonstration hosted by the OhioMeansJobs Adams & Brown County office.

Through the interactive experience, students explored a variety of career fields and gained hands-on insight into what a typical day looks like in professions they may be considering. Using VR technology, students were able to step into real-world work environments, from skilled trades to healthcare and other in-demand industries, creating an engaging and memorable learning experience.

The demonstration not only introduced students to potential career options, but also gave them a better understanding of the skills, education, and training required for each path. It helped bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world, giving students a clearer picture of what their futures could look like.

Providing opportunities like this plays an important role in helping students explore the wide range of career pathways available to them. Early exposure to these options helps students feel more confident and prepared as they begin making decisions about life after graduation.