Southern State to hold youth summer program June 23, 24

News Release

Southern State Community College is excited to announce Kids Career Encounter, a Summer Enrichment Program on June 23 and 24 at the Central Campus in Hillsboro, for students entering 4th – 8th grade.

Designed to foster creativity, learning, and personal growth, Kids Career Encounter offers students the chance to learn about different futures. Each 90-minute session consists of fun activities related to one or more of Southern State’s programs and a real career pathway!

The course lineup at Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, in Hillsboro will include:

Biology : Tuesday, June 23 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

: Tuesday, June 23 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. This session will examine science as a process to understand basic biological concepts. Students will examine current biological research and how that impacts their lives and the future.

Math: Tuesday, June 23 from 10:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Get ready to think, move, and solve! In this interactive session, students will tackle fun challenges inspired by real-world careers and see how math is used in everyday jobs. Teamwork and creativity encouraged!

• Business: Tuesday, June 23 from 12:50 – 2:20 p.m.

Students will step into the role of an adult and make real-life money decisions. They will choose a career path, earn a monthly salary and decide how to spend their money on things like housing, food, transportation, and fun. Along the way, they will face surprise events, some good and some challenging that will affect their budget. Their goal is to manage their money wisely, pay their bills and try to save for the future. The session will wrap up by understanding inflation and looking at the current prices of several goods.

Leadership and Improv : Tuesday, June 23 from 2:30 – 4 p.m.

: Tuesday, June 23 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Students will tap into their creativity to build original stories and bring them to life in small groups. Through interactive games and activities, they’ll boost engagement, strengthen teamwork, and build confidence in public speaking-all while having fun along the way.

Health Sciences: Wednesday, June 24 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Students will be introduced to the role of nurses and how they help people stay healthy and safe in their homes, schools, and communities. Through age-appropriate activities, students will learn how nurses care for people who are sick or injured, support children and older adults, and work as part of a health care team. Students will practice basic safety and helping skills, including how to respond in simple first aid situations, and will create their own small first aid kit to take home.

Computer Science: Wednesday, June 24 from 10:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Step into the exciting world of technology! During this hands-on session, students get to explore the basics of computer programming, discover how cool robots work, and learn how to stay safe online like a cybersecurity pro. Whether the student is coding for the first time or just love gadgets, this is the chance to be a tech explorer!

Social Sciences: Wednesday, June 24 from 12:50-2:20 p.m.

In this engaging session, students will explore emotions and social awareness through fun, interactive group activities. They will play games like “Emotions and Color Matching” and “Helping Words Bingo” to build empathy and communication skills. If time allows, students will

dive into how emotions are expressed through music and scenes from movies, helping to recognize and understand feelings in creative ways.

Mental Health: Wednesday, June 24 from 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Mental health is a growing field where you can make a difference. Join us to learn more about your personality, how one chooses a career, and if mental health may be a career for you!

Registration is now open. Students can choose to attend the morning session, the afternoon session, or the entire day. Each session will consist of 2 career explorations. Spaces are limited for each session. The cost is $25 per session, per student, and includes some cool takeaways. Lunch is provided for students who are attending all day.

Visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/kids-career-encounter.shtml to explore additional program details and to complete and submit the online enrollment form.

For additional information, please call Lisa Hord at (800) 628-7722, Ext. 3513 or email [email protected].

To register by phone, call Amanda Lewis at 800.628.7722, Ext. 3520.