Adams County Public Library announces 2026 Summer Learning Program, ‘Unearth a Story’

News Release

The Adams County Public Library is excited to announce its 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story,” running from May 20 through July 11. This year’s dinosaur-themed program invites readers of all ages to explore new stories, engage in hands-on learning, and connect with their community.

Participants in the program can customize their reading experience by choosing personal goals, whether tracking minutes, books, pages, or other milestones, making the program accessible and engaging for everyone.

With a strong focus on reading, community, and family involvement, the Summer Reading Program will feature a wide range of events designed to bring people together. Through collaboration with local businesses and organizations, the library aims to create meaningful experiences that inspire curiosity and foster lifelong learning.

“This program is about more than just reading. This summer, we are bringing families together and strengthening our community through events,” Adams County Public Library Assistant Director Julia McCane-Knox said. “By working with local partners and creating shared experiences, we’re helping make reading fun, accessible, and something families can look forward to and enjoy together.”

The program will kick off with a special showing of a movie about Ohio’s great outdoors, on Wednesday, May 20, setting the tone for a summer of discovery. The library has also been approved for the LSTA Summer Learning Program grant, supporting expanded programming opportunities, which includes a Zoomies program at each library in Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union hosted by Family Traditions Animal Adventure. This program will explore connections between modern animals, such as reptiles and birds, and their prehistoric dinosaur ancestors.

A featured event of the summer is the Curiosity Carnival at the Peebles Library on June 4, from 1 – 3 p.m., where families can enjoy STEAM-based booths filled with interactive activities and experiments. Community partners include Peebles Magazine Club, GE, Ohio State University Extension, Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District, House of Phacops, Ohio Means Jobs. Planned activities include virtual reality career exploration, fossil displays, hands-on exploration of animal pelts, and so much more.

Families with young children can enjoy Storytime at each Adams County Public Library location. The North Adams Library offers Storytime each Tuesday at 11 a.m., while the Manchester Library and Peebles Library host sessions every Wednesday at 11 a.m. The West Union Library holds Storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m., and families can also attend an evening Storytime at the Manchester Library on Thursdays at 5 p.m., a convenient option for busy schedules. These engaging sessions help children build early literacy skills through songs, stories, crafts, and hands-on activities.

In addition, two libraries will offer Kinder Camp, a special Storytime experience featuring visits from community partners, such as Help Me Grow, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and Head Start, along with a therapy dog named Bingo. Attendees will also receive early literacy kits and helpful resources from participating organizations. Kinder Camp will take place at the West Union Library on Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m., and at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m.

Families can also look forward to several dinosaur-themed events throughout the summer. A Dino Safari Party will be held at the West Union Library on Saturday, May 23, at noon, featuring crafts, a scavenger hunt, a movie, and refreshments. The Manchester Library will host Dino Egg Painting and a Movie on Thursday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m., where participants can paint pre-made dinosaur eggs and discover the surprise inside, while enjoying a themed film. At the North Adams Library, Fossil Lab: Cast, Mold, and Discover will take place on Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Led by the University of Cincinnati Department of Geosciences, this hands-on program will include a fossil presentation and the opportunity to create cast-and-mold fossils.

Additional events are still being planned, promising even more opportunities for community engagement throughout the summer.

Community members are encouraged to visit their local Adams County Public Library branch to register and learn more about how they can “Unearth a Story” this summer.

Assistant Director Julia McCane-Knox invites you to unearth your story at the Adams County Public Library this summer!