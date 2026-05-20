Dig into discovery at Adams County Public Libraries!

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is preparing for a busy week of educational programs and family activities as part of its summer offerings during the week of May 24 – 30, 2026, giving children and families opportunities to explore science, history, literature, and creativity through hands-on experiences.

One of the featured events of the week is the Zoomies Program by Family Traditions Animal Adventure. The program will be at all library locations across Adams County. The interactive presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 27, at the West Union Library at 3 p.m. and the Manchester Library at 5 p.m. Additional sessions will be held on Thursday, May 28, at the North Adams Library at 3 p.m. and the Peebles Library at 5 p.m.

The 45-minute presentation will feature live reptiles and birds, and explore how modern animals connect to prehistoric species. Participants will have the opportunity to get close to animal ambassadors and learn how features, such as feathers, scales, and talons link present day wildlife to their ancient ancestors. The events are supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Families with young children can also attend Kinder Camp Storytime on Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. During the special Storytime event, children will sing songs, listen to engaging stories, and participate in engaging crafts. Families will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from several local organizations, including Shawnee State University, Adams Brown Head Start, Help Me Grow, OSU Extension, and House of Phacops.

Later that afternoon, the Manchester Library will host Write Like an Egyptian at 2:30 p.m. The program invites participants to explore ancient communication methods by creating secret messages on scrolls and learning how to decipher hidden writings. Patrons can also browse themed summer displays and dinosaur decorations while visiting the library.

Book lovers will have the opportunity to gather for book club on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. The North Adams Library Novels and Nibbles Book Club will discuss The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George while enjoying snacks and conversation. Meanwhile, the West Union Library Shelf Indulgence Book Club will focus on Big Girl by Danielle Steel, a novel that highlights themes of self-acceptance and individuality. Library staff encourage new members to attend either discussion group.

The week of activities will continue Saturday, May 30, with Discover Archaeology at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. Guests can browse books about archaeology, watch a documentary connected to the subject, and create a themed craft inspired by ancient discoveries.

At noon on Saturday, families can head to the West Union Library for Prehistoric and Ancient Explorers Lab. Participants will learn how to draw dinosaurs using grid techniques, make Hieroglyphics and Dino Reveal Flashlight crafts, decorate dinosaur donuts, and excavate bubbling dinosaur eggs during the interactive event.

Library officials say the programs are designed to encourage curiosity, creativity, and learning while helping families connect with educational resources available throughout the summer season. All events are free and open to the public. Patrons can visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more library news: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.