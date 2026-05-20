Senior Citizens Day again a rousing success!

By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. would like to acknowledge and thank the Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors for the Adams County Senior Citizens Day event being held on Thursday, May 14 at the Willow Event Center in Winchester. We appreciate your support in helping to make this day a fun and free event for the seniors of our county.

Platinum Sponsors: Thank you to Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adams & Highland County Homecare, Area Agency on Aging, District 7, Eagle Creek Nursing Center, First State Bank, Flannery’s Auto & Truck, FRS Transportation, Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, Continuing Healthcare Solutions (Monarch Meadows), Special Touch Homecare, and Wilson Realtors.

Gold Sponsors: Thank you to Help At Home, Living Well Fitness & Wellness Center, Mullinnix Insurance Agency, Inc., Queen City Hospice, and Richmond Insurance Agency.

Silver Sponsors: Thank you to ACDJFS – Adult Protective Services, Adams County Manor, ACRMC – Auxiliary, Jeff Newman, C.P.A., National Bank of Adams County, Southern Hills Community Bank, and Western & Southern Life.

Mark Tolle was our emcee and also sang for us. We appreciate you so much, Mark- you always do a wonderful job!

We had two Adams County Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards for 2026: Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts. Presenter was Debbie Ryan, who regaled us with all that Joyce and her sister do for Adams County and especially for the Winchester Community. Unfortunately, Patsy was unable to attend but Joyce accepted for her. Congratulations Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts.

The Adams County Outstanding Senior Veteran award was presented to George Biely by presenter, Eric Newman, who noted all that George does for veterans and others in Adams County. George spoke and asked if we know of anyone in need, to please let him know. Congratulations George Biely.

The “Queen of the Sock Hop” was presented to Loretta Lewis. The “King of the Sock Hop” was presented to Jim Pertuset. A gift was also presented to Ethel Chambers.

The Longest Married Couple present were Larry and Paula Stricklett who have been married for 62 years.

“The Party Starters” also performed for us while Mark Tolle sang. These two seniors, Jeannie Shafer, “Jeannie-The Dancing Queen” and Ray Beck, “Ray-Ray The Dancing Machine” are living proof of how dancing can keep seniors young in heart and body. Thank you both for your energy and performance.

One of the biggest questions of the day was, how many people were in attendance for the event? We counted 130 people which made this our largest group of guests, so far.

Our main entertainment was the Blair Carmen Show. He and his band put on a great show for us! Many people including guests, vendors, staff, and “The Party Starters” were on their feet, moving and grooving, during the show. Everyone had a ball. Thank you for your excellent music and entertainment.

Just A Thought: “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. ~ Phyllis Diller