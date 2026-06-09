’America 250” celebration in West Union June 13

Submitted News

Adams County residents are invited to gather for a special America 250 Homecoming & Picnic on Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Adams County Courthouse Square.

The event will serve as the official kick-off to Adams County’s America 250 celebration, launching local efforts to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The celebration will honor America’s founding while highlighting the people, places, and stories that have shaped Adams County’s history.

The family-friendly event will feature activities and entertainment for all ages. Kids activities will begin at 11:30 a.m., offering opportunities for children to learn, play, and celebrate this historic milestone.

Guests can also enjoy free food and live music by the Liberty Band, which will perform from 12 – 1 p.m. The first 50 kids receive a new America 250 picnic kit.

A highlight of the afternoon will be the Time Capsule Kick-Off at 1 p.m. The project will give community members an opportunity to help preserve memories, stories, and artifacts that reflect life in Adams County during this historic anniversary period.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring the community together as Adams County begins its participation in the nationwide America 250 observance.

“This celebration is an opportunity to honor our past, celebrate our community, and inspire future generations as America begins its next 250 years,” organizers explained.

The Homecoming & Picnic is free and open to all Adams County residents and serves as the first major public event in the county’s America 250 celebration efforts.