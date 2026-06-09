American Legion Post 633 in Seaman hosts Memorial Day programs

Submitted News

Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman hosted programs on Memorial Day 2026.

The Post honor guard participated in events at Winchester Cemetery, Cherry Fork Cemetery, Countryside Church, Lawshe Cemetery, Mount Leigh Cemetery and Tranquility Church and Cemetery.

A big thank you to members of the North Adams High School Band and Choir in leading the National Anthem and for the playing of Taps at the cemeteries and Tranquility Church.

Participating in all events were American Legion Post 633, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633, Junior Auxiliary Unit 633 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 633.