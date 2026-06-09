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American Legion Post 633 in Seaman hosts Memorial Day programs

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ranquility Cemetery, left to right, Margaret Edwards, Kloey Edwards, Eric Newman, Frank Miller, Tom Putnam, Larry Hughes, Bob Wright, Jim Stewart, Rebecca Rickey, Gary Embrey, Viktor Hill, Johnie Edwards, Maria Newman. Flag holders are partially hidden.

ranquility Cemetery, left to right, Margaret Edwards, Kloey Edwards, Eric Newman, Frank Miller, Tom Putnam, Larry Hughes, Bob Wright, Jim Stewart, Rebecca Rickey, Gary Embrey, Viktor Hill, Johnie Edwards, Maria Newman. Flag holders are partially hidden.

Tranquility Cemetery, left to right, Eros Dunkin, George Biely, Larry Hughes, Eric Newman, Jim Stewart, Viktor Hill, Gary Embrey, Rebecca Rickey, Dan Raines, R2 Dunkin. The Dunkin brothers rendered Taps at the cemetery.

Tranquility Cemetery, left to right, Eros Dunkin, George Biely, Larry Hughes, Eric Newman, Jim Stewart, Viktor Hill, Gary Embrey, Rebecca Rickey, Dan Raines, R2 Dunkin. The Dunkin brothers rendered Taps at the cemetery.

North Adams High School band members, with director Matt Williams, tune up at Mount Leigh Cemetery.

North Adams High School band members, with director Matt Williams, tune up at Mount Leigh Cemetery.

Dan Raines reads the names of veterans buried at Tranquility Cemetery.

Dan Raines reads the names of veterans buried at Tranquility Cemetery.

Kloey and Johnie Edwards from the Junior Auxiliary, Unit 633, prepare to place a wreath at Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Kloey and Johnie Edwards from the Junior Auxiliary, Unit 633, prepare to place a wreath at Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Submitted News

Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman hosted programs on Memorial Day 2026.

The Post honor guard participated in events at Winchester Cemetery, Cherry Fork Cemetery, Countryside Church, Lawshe Cemetery, Mount Leigh Cemetery and Tranquility Church and Cemetery.

A big thank you to members of the North Adams High School Band and Choir in leading the National Anthem and for the playing of Taps at the cemeteries and Tranquility Church.

Participating in all events were American Legion Post 633, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633, Junior Auxiliary Unit 633 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 633.

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