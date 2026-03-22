67 scholarships awarded by the Adams County Community Foundation

News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation continues to open doors to brighter futures through education.

In just six years, the Foundation has awarded 201 scholarships to local students pursuing college and trade school opportunities. This year alone, five endowed scholarship funds will provide 67 scholarships, helping students take the next step toward their career goals.

These life-changing opportunities are made possible through the vision and generosity of donors who established the:

· CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund

· Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund

· Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund

· First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund

· Adams County Scholarship Fund

Their commitment ensures that educational opportunities will continue for generations of Adams County students. “Every scholarship represents not just financial assistance, but a vote of confidence in a student’s future,” said Linda Stepp, president of the Adams County Community Foundation. “Our donors are truly investing in the long-term success of our community and could not be prouder of this outstanding group of young people.”

“Education is only one part of our mission,” said John Lawler, Board Director. “Because of our donors’ generosity, we’ve been able to provide 65 grants to organizations doing critical work across our community. That kind of partnership is what truly transforms our community.”

Scholarships would not exist without the generosity of our donors. If you would like to help expand opportunities for local students, you can contribute to any of our existing scholarship funds or establish a scholarship fund of your own. Together, we can continue investing in the future of Adams County – one student at a time. www.accfo.org

Anna Lynn Armstrong, a North Adams High School graduate, is a junior studying Agriculture and Communications at Wilmington College and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Chesnee Ayers, a West Union High School graduate and junior at Morehead State University majoring in Respiratory Therapy, is receiving her third scholarship from the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Victory Beckwith, a Peebles High School graduate, plans to study Business at Shawnee State University with support from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Katelynn Boerger, a sophomore majoring in Exercise Science/Kinesiology at Shawnee State University and graduate of North Adams High School, is receiving her second award from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Emmalee Brammer, a North Adams graduate and junior majoring in Cybersecurity at Marshall University, is a recipient of the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund.

Hayden Browning, a Peebles graduate, will continue his studies at Shawnee State University as a sophomore majoring in Education, supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Adam Cooper, a West Union graduate, will study Sports Management at Morehead State University with assistance from the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Kensley Cornette, a North Adams graduate, will attend Northern Kentucky University to pursue Occupational Therapy, supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Jace Cummings, a Manchester High School graduate and sophomore majoring in Computer Science at Shawnee State University, received the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship award.

Randall Cruz Dunkin, a North Adams graduate planning to major in Biological Engineering, is currently evaluating universities and will receive support from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Paige Evans, a North Adams graduate, will study Physical Therapy at the University of Cincinnati with assistance from the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.

Emily Evans, a West Union graduate and junior at Shawnee State University majoring in Integrated Science Education, is supported by the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Jacey Farley, a Manchester High School graduate and junior at Shawnee State University majoring in Radiologic Technology, is receiving her second award from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Caden Ferguson, a Manchester High School graduate, plans to major in Pre-Med at Shawnee State University and is supported by the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Carlee Garrison, a North Adams graduate, will study Pharmacy at Marshall University with support from the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.

Angelian Gray, a Peebles graduate and sophomore at Shawnee State University studying Education to become an Intervention Specialist, is receiving her second Earl & Helen Johnson Scholarship.

Nash Grooms, a Peebles graduate, is currently evaluating colleges and plans to study Theology, supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Hunter Grooms, a North Adams graduate and senior majoring in Exercise Science/Kinesiology at Northern Kentucky University, is receiving her third Adams County Scholarship Fund award.

Gavin Hamilton, a graduate of Adams County Christian School, will attend Southern State Community College to major in the aviation/aircraft mechanic program and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Alisha Hargett, also a graduate of Adams County Christian School, plans to pursue Radiologic Technology at Morehead State University with assistance from the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.

Elizabeth Hawes, a North Adams graduate, will study Nursing at Southern State Community College, supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Beau Hesler, a North Adams graduate, will major in Business Management at Shawnee State University with support from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Cody Hesler, a North Adams graduate and junior majoring in Education–History at Shawnee State University, is receiving his third award from the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Hannah Hesler, a North Adams graduate, plans to study Communication Sciences & Disorders at Eastern Kentucky University and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Ava Kingsley, a North Adams graduate and sophomore majoring in Health Science at Shawnee State University, is receiving her second CE Smith Family Scholarship.

Madee Koenig, a Peebles graduate, will continue her studies in Criminal Justice at Eastern Kentucky University. She is receiving her second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Landen Kouns, a West Union graduate, will attend Central Ohio Technical College as a sophomore to study Engineering Technology, supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Ryan Mack, a Manchester graduate, is undecided on a college but plans to study Physical Therapy and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Lydia Maddox, a Peebles graduate and junior majoring in Early Childhood Education at Shawnee State University, is receiving her second CE Smith Family Scholarship.

Alanna Mays, a North Adams graduate and sophomore at Ohio University majoring in Business Marketing, is receiving her second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Alyson McCann, a North Adams graduate, will pursue Nursing at Southern State Community College with assistance from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Nina McCann, a West Union graduate, will study Biochemistry at Johns Hopkins University, supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Auldrea Meade, a North Adams graduate and junior majoring in the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at Shawnee State University, is receiving her second CE Smith Family Scholarship.

Brylee Mills, a West Union High School graduate, is evaluating universities to pursue a degree in Business Marketing, supported by the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Brianna Mullen-Hayes, a Lucasville Valley High School graduate and sophomore majoring in Education at Shawnee State University, is receiving her second award from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Alexus Nixon, a Manchester High School graduate and junior at University of Cincinnati Clermont majoring in Respiratory Therapy, is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Mitchell Ohnewehr, a North Adams graduate and senior majoring in Business Administration at Alice Lloyd College, is receiving his fourth CE Smith Family Scholarship.

Dalton Pence, a North Adams High School graduate and junior majoring in Education at Northern Kentucky University, is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Liam Purcell, a West Union High School graduate, will begin his freshman year at Morehead State University studying Radiologic Technology with assistance from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Natalie Ragan, a North Adams graduate planning to study Radiologic Technology, is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund as she finalizes her college plans.

Ronajhean Rebuta, a North Adams High School graduate, will attend Shawnee State University as a freshman majoring in History with support from the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Tyler Reed, a North Adams High School graduate, will be a junior at Wright State University pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering and is receiving his fourth award from the Earl & Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund.

Riley Richey, a North Adams High School graduate, is a senior at Ohio University majoring in Education–English and is receiving her second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Caleb Rothwell, a North Adams graduate, is a junior at Shawnee State University participating in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program and is receiving his second C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund award.

Dajia Sarver, a West Union High School graduate, will attend Shawnee State University as a freshman majoring in Psychology and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Kylie Schumacher, a Peebles High School graduate and junior majoring in Radiologic Technology at Shawnee State University, is receiving her second C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund award.

Isabelle Scott, a Peebles graduate and sophomore majoring in Nursing at Herzing University, is supported by the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Samantha Scott, a Western Latham High School graduate, will attend Shawnee State University as a freshman majoring in Political Science and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Brandt Seaman, a West Union High School graduate and junior majoring in Chemical Engineering at Ohio University, is receiving his second award from the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Colt Seaman, a Peebles High School graduate and sophomore majoring in Cybersecurity at Shawnee State University, is supported by the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund.

Anna Shelton, a North Adams graduate and junior majoring in Political Science at Miami University (Oxford), is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Jed Shivener, a graduate of Adams County Christian School, is currently finalizing his college plans and is considering a major in Education. Jed is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Wyatt Smart, a Peebles High School graduate, will attend Mount St. Joseph University as a freshman majoring in Physical Therapy or Athletic Training and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Gracelyn Spires, a West Union graduate and junior majoring in Education-History at Miami University (Oxford), is receiving her third award from the CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund.

Trever Spires, a West Union High School graduate, will attend the Adams County Training Center to receive HVAC certification in trades. Trevor is receiving the Earl & Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund award.

Skylar Stapleton, a North Adams graduate and senior majoring in Arts Management and Entrepreneurship at Miami University (Oxford), will receive his fourth scholarship from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Wyatt Stepp, a Peebles High School graduate, is exploring majors related to sports training and is currently evaluating college options. Wyatt is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Makinlee Stevenson, a West Union graduate and junior majoring in Voice Performance at Belmont University, is receiving her second C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund award.

Colin Tolle, a North Adams High School graduate will be a junior majoring in Business Finance. He is currently evaluating four universities and is supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Lily Trantow, a Peebles High School graduate, is currently evaluating two universities and plans to major in Communications with a miner in Spanish. Lily is supported by the Earl & Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund.

Shaelin Trantow, a Peebles graduate planning to study Business Marketing and Spanish, is currently evaluating four universities and will be supported by the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

MaRhea Unger, a Peebles High School graduate and junior majoring in Business Management at Cedarville University, is receiving her second C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund award.

Brantyn Vogler, a graduate of Adams County Christian School, will attend Cedarville University as a freshman majoring in History and is supported by the Earl & Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund.

Kaitlyn Vogler, a West Union High School graduate and senior majoring in Nutrition at the University of Cincinnati, is receiving her third C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund award.

Julia Wagner, a North Adams High School graduate, will attend the Cincinnati Institute as a freshman studying Esthetics with assistance from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

Mary Grace Wickerham, a Manchester High School graduate and junior majoring in Business Marketing at Ohio University, is receiving her second CE Smith Family Scholarship Fund award.

Asher Young, a North Adams High School graduate and junior majoring in Business Marketing at Shawnee State University, is receiving his second award from the Adams County Scholarship Fund.

If you would like to help expand opportunities for local students you can contribute to any of the existing funds or establish your own scholarship fund with the Adams County CommunityFoundation, PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693, phone (937) 544-8659.

To learn more visit www.accfo.org or follow them on Facebook.