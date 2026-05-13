By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. would like to acknowledge and thank the Platinum sponsors for the Adams County Senior Citizens Day event being held on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at the Willow Event Center in Winchester, Ohio. We appreciate your support in helping to make this day a fun and free event for the Seniors of our county.

Our Platinum Sponsors are: Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adams & Highland County Homecare, Area Agency on Aging, District 7, Eagle Creek Nursing Center, First State Bank, Flannery’s Auto & Truck, FRS Transportation, Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, Continuing Healthcare Solutions (Monarch Meadows), Special Touch Homecare, and Wilson Realtors.

Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio will have a free legal clinic for low-income adults ages 60+ here at the Senior Center on Wednesday, Mat 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Please call (614) 737-0121 to sign up and get your appointment time slot.

The next Senior Walk “N” Talk will be held on June 2 at Adams Lake State Park starting at 9:30 a.m. Walk Leader will be Amber Cupp from OSHIIP and will be discussing Medicare information. Mark you calendar and join us.

The Adams County Farmer’s Market’s opening day is tomorrow, 9 a.m – noon. Located at 923 Sunrise Avenue in West Union (at the former WU Community Building location)!!! Look at all these terrific vendors. See you at the Market.

· Hayslip Farms: Bake goods, jelly, plants

· Under Acre Farm: Eggs, Jams and Jellies, Goat Milk Soaps, and Body Care Products

· 7LittleLoaves: Sourdough bread, scones, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cream pies, pizza crust, English muffins, granola, pancake mix, herb mix, pup treats, dehydrated starter.

· Belladessa’s Traditional Remedies: tinctures and salves

· Apple Blossom Lane: Jams, jellies, cut flowers, fresh cut herbs, scones

· Trotter’s TNT Farms: plants

· Mj’s Coffee Roastery: Raspberry Oat Matcha, Hot Coffee, Hot chocolate , White Chocolate Caramel latte, Nitro Cold Brew , Coffee bags

· **New Vendor** Hillger Homestead: Baked goods with fresh milled flour:

· Sandwich bread, Sourdough sandwich bread, Einkorn chocolate chip cookies, Pasta, Hot dog & hamburger buns, Fresh milled flour and wheat berries

· **ew Vendor** Baker Farm: fresh eggs

· Redbud Gardens: beef, pork, chicken, jams, tallow soaps, radishes

· Back of Beyond Ranch & Botanicals: fire-cider, herbal tea, tinctures and salves. Don’t get caught without our insect itch, buzz off, and muscle ache salve.

· **New Vendor** Nanny’s Oven: cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls, zucchini bread, cobblers, strawberry jam, blueberry jam, mountain cherry jam

A reminder that Enrollment for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Began April 22. Qualifying Ohioans 60 or older receive $50 to spend on fresh fruit and vegetables

The Ohio Department of Aging (AGE) is announcing a new season of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Eligible Ohioans will once again have access to $50 in fresh locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut herbs, and unprocessed honey.

Applications for the 2026 season of the SFMNP will be available online at aging.ohio.gov/SFMNP. The application deadline is Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m. EDT.

Just A Thought: “Mix a little foolishness with your serious plans. It is lovely to be silly at the right moment.” ~Horace