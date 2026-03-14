’Books & Brunch’ Scholarship Fundraising Event is March 28

The Maysville Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) is hosting a scholarship event, Books & Brunch, on March 28 at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Maysville. The time of the event will be 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Books & Brunch” will feature five authors of note, Ann Hagedorn, Karen Hopkins-Detzel, Gera Jones, Jatie McHugh Parker and Sean McHugh. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear each author shar their writing perspective, a well as have an opportunity to talk with them. Their books will be available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction, plus the delicious brunch.

Tickets are available at the Maysville Merle Norman, and through Eventbrite.com, or any AAUW member.

AAUW is a national organization that has been and continues to be a catalyst for change for women. Since 1881, it has propelled research, education, and advocacy to create a level playing field for women in aspects of their careers including Title IX, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. AAUW awards millions of dollars annually through grants and fellowships to help women further their research and education, thus contributing to the betterment of life for all people. Membership is open to anyone who holds an associate, bachelor, advanced college degree, or meets degree equivalency criteria.

The Maysville Branch was chartered in 1947. The Nell Jo Marshall Scholarship is awarded to local graduating seniors or individuals who have been accepted to or are currently enrolled in college. In addition, the local branch has provided assistance to the ION Center and the Mason County Schools Resource Center. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of each month.