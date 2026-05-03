Senior Profile- Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Ryan Butcher-Raines

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Brandy Baker, Anthony Raines

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I broke my leg mid-race and still finished it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Pop Smoke

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Harry Potter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Watching TV

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

McDonald’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Lebron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Run in college