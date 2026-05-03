Senior Profile- Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Ryan Butcher-Raines
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Brandy Baker, Anthony Raines
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I broke my leg mid-race and still finished it
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Pop Smoke
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Harry Potter”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Family Guy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Watching TV
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
McDonald’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Lebron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Run in college
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