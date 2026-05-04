Matt’s Take

Our favorite baseball team got swept this weekend by a division rival. Yes, it stinks and yes, it was damaging to their record. However, it’s not the end of the world. Welcome to baseball, as your favorite team is going to get swept. I have concerns, specifically with this starting rotation outside of Chase Burns, but that doesn’t mean fans need to freak out over one series. It was going to happen at some point.

The past is the past now and the Reds have to learn from this quick, as they have four games with the Cubs at Wrigley beginning on Monday – and Chase Petty will make his 2026 debut. This could get much worse over the next four days, but I don’t think this team is going to quit fighting. Having concerns is valid, giving up already is a bit extreme. Cincinnati has been leading this division for much of the season, give them some grace. Relax, take a deep breath, and be glad you aren’t a Mets or Phillies fan currently.

Valid Concerns

· Outside of Chase Burns, this rotation is not steady at all. Abbott, Lowder, Singer, and Williamson all find themselves around the league’s worst in ERA. Abbott has to return to form, Lowder has to find a way to get through the first inning, and Singer has to be better. This rotation badly misses Greene and Lodolo.

· Chase Petty is getting called up on Monday. I’m rooting for the kid, but he certainly wasn’t ready for the big leagues yet last season. He has a 4.38 ERA in AAA currently and has a record of 2-2.

· Matt McLain is off to another very poor start. .195, 2 HR, and -0.5 WAR isn’t going to cut it. I’d say he regrets deeply not taking that extension Cincinnati offered him.

· Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino – We desperately need a catcher who can plate runs.

Not Worried About

· Spencer Steer is someone who I am not concerned with. He goes through struggles, but he is a good utility player who always finds a way. His Baseball Savant page is mostly red – meaning, results will occur.

· Rhett Lowder is a good pitcher. He will be a major part of this rotation for years to come, as long as health is on his side.

· Sal Stewart is in his first slump of his career. This is after having the most RBIs by a 22-year old or younger in the history of baseball before May. Relax.

· Tony Santillan – A few recent bad outings, but he is still our go-to guy in the eighth inning or with runners on base. He was due for a couple bad innings.

Divisional Opponents

Here is the honest truth- Cincinnati has to learn to beat division rivals or they will not be successful in 2026. If you can’t beat the Pirates, Cubs, Cardinals, or Brewers, then you can expect to finish below the playoff mark. Win this Cubs series and I’d feel a lot better about how this season is progressing.