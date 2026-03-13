Ohio Valley Schools, GRIT partners Attend statewide Workforce Conference

Submitted News

Representatives from the Ohio Valley School District, representing the Southwest Region and Adams County, recently participated in the 2026 GRIT Days of Learning Conference held at Washington State College of Ohio.

The event brought together educators, workforce partners, and community leaders from across the state to share ideas and strengthen pathways for student success. Representing the district were Mat Reno, Career Navigator for Ohio Valley School District, along with Lisa Scott and Amy Jo Queen, who serve as Community Outreach Partners supporting local students through the GRIT Project. Through this partnership, students engage in career assessments, participate in summer programming, and connect with opportunities that support career exploration, workforce readiness, and pathway development.

The conference featured keynote remarks from Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, along with presentations from Dr. Denise Reading, CEO of Future Plans, and other leaders committed to strengthening workforce opportunities across Ohio. T

he GRIT Project, a grassroots coalition that began in Adams County in 2019, has grown significantly and now supports communities across Appalachian and similarly situated counties throughout Ohio. The initiative focuses on helping youth and adults connect to meaningful career pathways through assessment, coaching, and collaboration among schools, employers, and community partners.

Reno said the program continues to open doors for students and adults exploring career opportunities, “The GRIT Project gives our students and adult populations the opportunity to better understand their strengths and explore real career pathways. It helps them see that their future can start right here in Adams County.” As a graduate of Ohio Valley School District himself, Reno noted that opportunities like this were not available when he was a student — making the program’s impact even more meaningful for the next generation.

Participants spent two days learning from one another, sharing ideas, and recommitting to the work of expanding opportunity across their communities. For Ohio Valley partners, the conference reinforced an important principle of leadership: true leadership isn’t about being the hero — it’s about creating pathways that allow others to step forward and lead. The continued collaboration between schools, workforce partners, and communities demonstrates how much can happen when people work together toward a shared purpose.