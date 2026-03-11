Blythe arrested following 18‑count drug indictment

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A Manchester man has been indicted on 18 criminal counts following a grand jury review of allegations of drug activity spanning several days at the end of 2024 and the start of 2025. The Adams County Grand Jury filed the indictment on March 2, 2026, charging Wayne E. Blythe, 79, with a range of offenses that include aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking, deception to obtain a dangerous drug, possession of criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

According to the indictment, all the charges stem from conduct alleged to have occurred between December 31, 2024, and January 2, 2025, in Adams County. The indictment lists Blythe’s residence as East Second Street in Manchester. A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 4.

The grand jury’s findings include two felony‑two charges involving significant quantities of Schedule I or II controlled substances. In Count One, Blythe is accused of knowingly obtaining, possessing, or using a Schedule I or II controlled substance in an amount that equals or exceeds five times the bulk amount but remains below fifty times the bulk amount. Count Two carries the same bulk‑amount finding but alleges that he knowingly sold or offered to sell the substance. Under Ohio law, those findings elevate both offenses to second‑degree felonies.

Counts Three and Four concern Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substances. Count Three charges Blythe with possession of drugs in an amount that equals or exceeds the bulk amount but is less than five times the bulk amount, a fourth‑degree felony. Count Four alleges trafficking involving the same drug schedules and quantity range, also a fourth‑degree felony.

The indictment then details charges involving smaller quantities of controlled substances. Count Five accuses Blythe of aggravated possession of a Schedule I or II drug in an amount below the bulk threshold, a fifth‑degree felony. Count Six is the trafficking counterpart to that possession charge, involving the same lower‑quantity Schedule I or II drugs but classified as a fourth‑degree felony.

Counts Seven and Eight involve Schedule III, IV, or V substances in amounts below the bulk level. Count Seven is a first‑degree misdemeanor for possession. Count Eight is a fifth‑degree felony for trafficking. Two additional sets of nearly identical charges appear in the indictment. Counts Nine and Ten repeat the lower‑quantity Schedule I or II aggravated possession and trafficking charges. Counts Eleven and Twelve again address Schedule III, IV, or V possession and trafficking at quantities below bulk levels. Counts Thirteen and Fourteen mirror those same lower‑level schedule and quantity allegations.

In total, the indictment outlines multiple instances of alleged possession and trafficking across several drug schedules, reflecting what prosecutors say was repeated activity over a short time frame. Although each count covers the same three‑day window, the grand jury separated the conduct into distinct offenses based on the different substances and quantities involved.

In Count Fifteen, the grand jury charges Blythe with deception to obtain a dangerous drug. Prosecutors allege that he procured the administration, dispensing, or issuance of a dangerous drug by deception during the same date range. The offense is a fifth‑degree felony.

Count Sixteen charges Blythe under Ohio’s pharmacy‑related statutes with possessing a dangerous drug in violation of restrictions on selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering such drugs. That offense is listed as a first‑degree misdemeanor.

Count Seventeen alleges that Blythe possessed criminal tools. According to the indictment, the grand jury found that he possessed a device, instrument, or other item intended to be used in the commission of a felony, specifically drug trafficking in violation of R.C. 2925.03. With that finding, the charge is classified as a fifth‑degree felony.

The final count, Count Eighteen, is the second felony‑two charge in the case. Prosecutors allege that Blythe engaged in a pattern of corrupt activity while employed by or associated with an enterprise. The indictment says he conducted or participated in the affairs of that enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity or the collection of an unlawful debt between December 31 and January 2. The indictment does not describe the enterprise or the nature of the alleged activity beyond the statutory language. Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity is one of the most serious non‑violent offenses under Ohio law and often accompanies large‑scale or repeated criminal conduct in drug‑related cases.

In Manchester, Blythe has long been a name that draws attention among residents. Community members have, for years, quietly speculated about possible involvement in questionable operations, though nothing of that nature has been proven in a court of law.

The indictment document does not provide details about how the investigation began, what evidence was presented to the grand jury, or whether any other individuals are suspected of involvement. It does not list any co‑defendants or reference any additional names. The charges, as filed, represent only allegations and are not evidence of guilt.

As the case moves forward, filings in Adams County Common Pleas Court will provide further information about how prosecutors intend to proceed and how Blythe will respond to the charges. Until the matter is resolved in court, he remains presumed innocent.