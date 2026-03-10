Trout coming to Adams Lake Friday

Friday, Match 13, Adams County anglers can once again line the banks of Adams Lake near the boat ramp in anticipation as the Division of Wildlife (DOW) is scheduled to release approximately 600 rainbow trout Friday morning.

The trout were raised at the Kincaid State Fish Hatchery in neighboring Pike County. Hatchery personnel said they expect to arrive around 10:30 a.m. to stock the trout

In days past Adams Lake used to receive about 1,500 trout, but the trout stocking program underwent some changes a few years back to include more urban waters and as a result Adams Lake was originally set to be cut from the program. Fortunately, ODNR found a way to keep Adams Lake in the mix but at much-reduced stocking numbers. According to DOW trout are among the most expensive fish to raise in state hatcheries.

The Shawnee Trout Derby, Ohio’s oldest trout derby which begin in 1966, is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 when Turkey Creek Lake at Shawnee State Park gets stocked with trout. Always a festive family event sponsored by the Portsmouth Area Jaycees with door prizes and a kiddie stocked section. Usually, 2,500 trout are stocked in Turkey Creek Lake for this annual event and the trout fishing lasts much longer than just that weekend. Watch the Jaycees social media page at https://www.facebook.com/PortsmouthAreaJayceesInc/ for upcoming details about the trout derby now in it’s 60th year.

Other area trout stockings are at Pike Lake on April 6 and Rocky Fork Lake South Beach pond on April 11.

The daily limit of trout is five.

In other news, the 2026-27 Hunting & Trapping Seasons proposal is out. Deer archery from September 26 through February 7. Youth gun November 21-22. Deer gun November 30-December 6, and December 19-20. Deer muzzleloader January 2-5.

Also proposed is fall turkey season is with shotgun only, no fall turkey hunting with archery equipment to be allowed.

Grouse hunting is basically limited to control hunting only on four designated areas in which a permit is to be applied for in July.

Never in my life did I ever think that grouse season would not exist and that grouse would be absent from the hills of Adams, Pike, and Scioto counties. I grew up grouse hunting and up until the late-1980’s they were plentiful throughout the region. And when the decline came it was fast and swift and caught everyone by surprise. I’m sure a lot of it has to do with the vulnerabilities of ground nesting and predation of eggs.