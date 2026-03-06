Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Community members are invited to the Adams County Public Library to take advantage of a full schedule of programs, helpful resources, and welcoming spaces designed to foster stronger connections, flexible and accessible learning, and various forms of creativity for all ages.

Patrons are reminded that library locations are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday hours are 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are encouraged to visit during these times to explore collections, use public computers, and participate in upcoming programs.

Preschoolers and their families can enjoy engaging Storytime sessions that promote early literacy, social interaction, and a love of books. Storytime will take place at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. Additional Storytime sessions will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at both the Manchester Library and the Peebles Library. Families can also attend Storytime at the West Union Library on Thursday, March 13, at 11 a.m. An evening Storytime will be offered on Thursday, March 12, at 5 p.m. at the Manchester Library, providing a convenient option for working families.

School-aged children can participate in Smorgasbord Makerspace at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m., offering hands-on creative exploration. STEAM Adventures will be held the same day at 3 p.m. at the North Adams Library, featuring a farming-themed session where children will design an egg catcher, create a milk glove udder, and build a plastic bottle greenhouse.

Teens are invited to express creativity during Bad Art at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. Teen Video Game Play will take place at the North Adams Library, on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m., giving teens a space to relax and socialize.

Crafternoon will be at the Manchester Library on Thursday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m., while families can enjoy Family Night at the West Union Library on Thursday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. Coloring Club will be at the Manchester Library on Friday, March 13, at 2:30 p.m.

Supportive resources for the community are offered at the Adams County Public Libraries, including FoodLink Boxes for families experiencing food insecurity. Community members are welcome to stop in and pick up a box if food has been a concern. No questions asked.

The library also offers one-on-one technology assistance by appointment. Staff can help with computer and internet basics, mobile devices, Microsoft Office, email, genealogy research, digital library materials, eBooks, and more. To schedule an appointment, call 937-587-8127. Staff are unable to repair broken equipment or provide financial, medical,

or legal advice. In addition, this is a gentle reminder for patrons needing tax forms. Library staff will happily help patrons print the first 10 pages free of charge, with additional black-and-white pages available for 10 cents each.

For more information about programs, services, and resources, contact your local library: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, or West Union Library at 937-544-2591. The Adams County Public Library looks forward to welcoming the community through its doors.