Adams County man arrested in human trafficking operation

Lauren Tatman

Ledger Independent

An Adams County man was one of 122 individuals recently arrested in a human trafficking operation.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, 122 individuals were arrested as a result of a statewide human trafficking operation conducted by several agencies throughout Ohio this month.

“This operation brings us to 1,065 arrests since our statewide stings began in 2019,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “It shows the problem isn’t going away, but perpetrators are getting increasingly skittish as our message reverberates – Don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

Doug Curl, 58, of Peebles, Ohio, was one of 122 individuals arrested during Operation Spring Cleaning, which took place from May 13-20. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Curl has been charged with engaging in prostitution or solicitation.

Additionally, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office stated, “38 people were arrested on felony charges, including promoting prostitution, compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, trafficking in persons, and drug possession and/or trafficking. 84 ‘johns’ seeking to buy sex were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution or solicitation. 42 human trafficking survivors were referred by law enforcement to healthcare and social-services organizations. 15 search warrants were executed in connection with suspected human trafficking at massage parlors in Akron, Columbus, Dublin, Grafton, Powell, Toledo and Willoughby. More than $120,000 was seized, along with evidence for long-term investigations.”