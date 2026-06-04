Rural Connections brings regional partners together

News Release

The Clermont Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the kickoff Rural Connections gathering, welcoming business leaders, chamber representatives, community partners, and organizations from across the region for an afternoon of networking and conversation.

Representatives from Clermont, Adams, Highland, Brown, and Wilmington-Clinton counties came together to learn more about one another’s work and explore ways to better support businesses, organizations, schools, and communities across southern Ohio.

For Adams County and the surrounding region, opportunities like Rural Connections matter. Much of the work tied to workforce development, community outreach, education, and business growth begins with relationships. A simple conversation or introduction can lead to new partnerships, student opportunities, employer connections, shared resources, and stronger support for local communities.

“One thing is certain: when chambers, businesses, schools, agencies, and community leaders come together, we are better able to support local business growth, assist in workforce development, and aid in the overall well-being of the people who call our communities home,” said Amy Jo Queen.

These gatherings are also a reminder that rural counties have powerful stories and important work to share. Each county has its own strengths and challenges, but many of the goals are connected. When leaders take time to listen, learn, and work across county lines, the impact can reach far beyond one event or one organization.

A special thank you goes to the Clermont Chamber of Commerce for hosting a welcoming and productive evening. The event brought together neighboring chambers, including the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Brown County Chamber of Commerce, and Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, along with partners committed to the future of the region.

Rural Connections is designed to strengthen relationships and create new opportunities for businesses, organizations, and community leaders. It reflects the value of showing up, sharing ideas, and recognizing that regional growth is stronger when communities support one another.

The next Rural Connections event will be hosted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on June 17 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at The Porch. Businesses, organizations, and community members are encouraged to attend and continue building connections across the region.