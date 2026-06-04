Data Driven

By Sherry Larson

“Jane, stop this crazy thing!” For those old enough to remember the cartoon, The Jetsons, you’ll recognize this catchphrase. George would yell to his wife at the end of each episode as a futuristic treadmill sucked him into the mechanism. Many in Adams County, and nationwide, share George’s sentiment when it comes to AI data centers, and we have heard the cry, “Stop this crazy thing!”

Data centers have their role in society. Without them, this reporter would not be writing an article to email to her editor, we couldn’t stream the newest trending series, we couldn’t utilize many applications – data is everywhere.

So, what seems to be the problem? AI data centers have the capacity to do good things for society. However, a “just do it” or rushed approach to manufacturing could lead to an enormous drain on resources and limited economic growth.

In a February 2026 Tech Republic article, Aminu Abdullahi discussed the pros and cons of data centers.

Pros:

1. They’re an economic catalyst (especially for rural areas). The money is the incentive for most economic and development officials, who see these facilities driving the economy forward.

“For states and municipalities competing for these projects, the appeal is obvious. Companies bringing in significant capital investment and substantial tax revenue that fund schools, roads, and public services.”

2. Data centers (mostly) create jobs. Although many jobs are temporary construction jobs. “Permanent operational staff for a highly automated data center is often smaller than people hope – sometimes as few as 20 to 150 for a large facility.”

3. They can force infrastructure improvements (for better or worse). Upgraded infrastructure can help the community at large and attract other businesses. At the national level,

AI is a priority. As Abdullahi says, “Love it or hate it, our digital world runs on these facilities.”

Cons:

1. They are voracious, grid-straining energy hogs. Abdullahi reports that an A! hyperscale facility can demand the energy of over 100,000 homes.

2. They consume water at an alarming rate – sucking millions of gallons daily.

3. They impose heavy burdens on local communities. Resources, acreage coverage, toxic material challenges, and noise pollution – Abdullahi describes it as a “never-ending heavy metal concert.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, believes in flooding the market. He stated, “We see a future where intelligence is a utility like electricity or water, and people buy from us on a meter and use it for whatever they want to use it for.” A few years ago, Alman had predicted that AI would wipe out entry-level jobs. In a May 2026 article for Business Insider, Tom Carter reported that Altman is happily wrong about his prediction. Still, the data center conversation is widespread and an especially glaring topic in Ohio.

Although not a subject one might find as partisan, the expansion of AI data centers is at the center of Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s economic platform. His policies are controversial and causing much debate in rural communities such as Adams County.

In a press release issued on Friday, March 27, the Adams County Board of Commissioners addressed the recent attention following Amazon’s public mention of potential interest in the region. The statement noted that representatives of Amazon have approached the county, specifically about Sprigg Township, but described those communications as preliminary and limited.

Multiple news sites have reported on the clash over the 1.3-gigawatt (GW) hyperscale data center project in Adams County. Groups like Adams County for Responsible Development have been increasingly vocal about the centers in the last several months, focusing heavily on non-disclosure agreements and the lack of transparency from the commissioners and government employees.

Regulatory filings by utility provider AES Ohio confirmed that a data center is planned for the former Dayton Power and Light landfill site (Buck Canyon site). When community members learned about the project through a regulatory filing rather than an official public notice, it triggered mistrust and outrage among many.

Grassroots groups have led residents into a movement that has expanded into Ohio Residents for Responsible Development. This group is busy gathering 413,000 signatures to place a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would cap data center capacity at 25 megawatts. This amendment would ban the construction of hyperscale facilities in Ohio.

On May 27, Governor Mike DeWine announced a pause consideration of any new data center tax exemption requests. A bipartisan legislative committee will study the data center industry’s growth in the state. On Monday June 1, lawmakers reviewed this issue in a special joint committee. Petitioners assembled outside the meeting to collect signatures to put a complete ban on data centers on the ballot.

There are many unanswered questions. As Abdullahi noted, the digital world runs on data centers. The world is ever-changing, and progress is crucial for economic growth in Adams County – but to what end? Hopefully, Amazon will have the answers at its slated forum on June 18 at Manchester High School (time to be determined). Follow us on Facebook for updates on the official meeting place, date, and time.

As Gerald R. Ford once said regarding balancing our human innovation and conservational stewardship, “I recognize the need for technology that enriches life while preserving our natural environment.”