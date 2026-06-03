Hostetter wins ACBDDD Shirt Design Competition

Submitted News

The Adams COunty Board of Developmental Disabilities is thrilled to announce Caleb Hostetter as the winner of this year’s ACBDD Shirt Design Competition. Caleb’s creativity, talent, and artistic vision truly stood out, and the Board is excited to showcase the winning design on official ACBDD shirts.

This competition highlighted the incredible talents of the individuals that ACBDD serves,and the Board couldn’t be more proud of everyone who participated. A special thank you goes out to all eight artists who submitted designs. Each entry was unique, creative, and a reflection of the amazing talents within our community. You should all be proud of your work!

ACBDD would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to everyone who took the time to vote. Your participation helped make this competition a tremendous success and demonstrated the support our community has for the individuals we serve.

The winning ACBDD shirts will be available for purchase beginning June 22.

Be sure to visit the first shirt sales booth at the Ramblin’ Relics Car Show on June 28, where the shirts will officially make their debut.

Trust us—you are going to want one of these shirts. Not only are they a great way to show your support, but every purchase helps make a difference.

All proceeds from shirt sales will benefit the ACBDD Advocacy Program, helping support opportunities, education, inclusion, self-advocacy, and experiences for the individuals we serve.

To purchase a shirt or learn more, please contact Charissa Gardner at (937) 515-1117.