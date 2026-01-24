Shirley Mae Hobbs, 71, of McDermott, Ohio, went to be with the love of her life, Michael, Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born May 26, 1954 in Hillsboro, Ohio to the late William and Vivian Throckmorton Mosley.

On March 11, 1975 she was united in marriage to Michael Ray Hobbs, who preceded her in death on September 21, 1998. Surviving are her children, Johnny (Christina) Clay of Minford, Ohio, Michael Ray (Beth) Hobbs, Jr. of McDermott, Jody (Angie) Hobbs of Otway, Ohio and Kari (Matthew) Evans of South Webster, Ohio; grandchildren, Grace, Brandon, Gabby, Noel, Sarah, Braxton, Brody, Michael, Dylan and Carter; many great-grandchildren; and siblings, John Michael (Vicki) Mosley of Portsmouth, Timothy Mosley of Lucasville and Joy (Herbert) Penix of Lucasville.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Billie, Avery, Charles, Jerry, Randy and Jeffrey Mosley.

Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends and really loved playing poker. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway. Burial will follow in Martin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.