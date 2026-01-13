The Adams County Ohio Valley Schools will soon conduct Kindergarten Registration for the upcoming school year. If you have a child that is five years old on or before August 19, 2026, please mark your calendar and plan to attend kindergarten registration at the elementary school your child will be attending. All three elementary schools (North Adams Elementary, Peebles Elementary, and West Union Elementary) will conduct kindergarten registration on the following dates:

• Thursday, March 5, 12 – 6:30 p.m. at all buildings or Thursday, March 12, 3-6 p.m. at North Adams Elementary and West Union Elementary

• Tuesday, March 31, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Peebles Elementary

A parent or guardian will need to bring the following documents to kindergarten registration:

• Proof of Residency – documentation of parent/guardian’s address (water bill, telephone bill, etc.) A driver’s license is not acceptable proof of residency.

• Child’s Birth Certificate

• Shot Record

• Custody Papers (if applicable)

It is important to register in March and plan for the upcoming school year. Please plan to attend kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 5, 12 – 6:30 p.m. or Thursday, March 12, 3 – 6 p.m.

All students who register will receive a free t-shirt.