Hesler breaks state record, North Adams athletes headed for State Track Meet

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The track and field records just continue to fall at the feet of athletes from North Adams High School. On May 28 and 30, Southeastern high School was the host site for the OHSAA Division IV Regional Track Meet and when all was said and done, the track had a distinct aura of green and gold. No less than four school records and one OHSAA state record were broken by North Adams athletes as they advanced to this week’s OHSAA State meet in five different events.

As it has been for the past couple of track season, the big story of the regional meet was the performances of North Adams senior Beau Hesler. Once again, Hesler went where no North Adams athlete had gone before, straight into the OHSAA state record book. With his regional championship time of 16.52 in the 400M, Hesler broke the OHSAA record, the North Adams school record, and obviously set his own personal best time.

Last year, Hesler was the state champion in the 800M but decided this spring to concentrate on the spring events and so far that looks like a solid decision as he also qualified for the state meet in the 100M and 200M. In the 100, Hesler placed fourth in the regional with a time of 11.02 and in the 200, he was second with a time of 21.80.

“Beau is such a hard worker and a great competitor,” says North Adams Boys track coach Jeff Raines. “An now he is a state record holder.”

Besides his own three individual qualifying events. Hesler will also compete in the state meet as one-fourth of the North Adams regional champion 4 x 400 relay team. Running anchor behind the trio of Dalton Pence, Kaleb Eldridge and Coy Fogle, Hesler brought the baton across the finish with the combined time of 3:20.71, the quartet’s personal record and a North Adams school record, earning the top spot on the podium.

Coy Fogle will also be competing in the state meet in the 300M Hurdles, as he finished second in the region with a personal best and a school record time of 38.84.

“I’m extremely proud of my guys,” said Coach Raines. “Every race they just keep getting better. I can’t wait to see what they can do at state to finish off the season.”

The North Adams girls will also be represented at the state meet, beginning with Bella Gray, who placed second in the Division IV regional with a new school record jump of 5’4”. Gray will be making her second consecutive trip to the state competition.

Also making a return trip to the state meet will be North Adams senior Eden Bosko, who finished third in the region with a throw of 135’8”. She will be joined by a first time state participant in the discus, her sophomore sister Ellie, who was given one of the wild care entries after placing seventh in the regional with a throw of 124’5”.

” I am beyond excited to have three outstanding girls representing our team at the State Track Meet,” said North Adams girls track coach Kelly Boerger. “Their dedication, discipline, and motivation have earned them this outstanding opportunity. These girls consistently put in extra work beyond our regular practice time and they are continually working to improve their skills while also encouraging and inspiring their teammates”.

“While Eden and Bella competed at the State Meet last year, adding Ellie to the list this year is super exciting because she gets to compete with her sister. The entire North Adams community is proud of these girls and their accomplishments and we are all looking forward to seeing them compete at the state level!”

The OHSAA Division IV State Track Meet will take place on June 4 and 5 at Jesse Owens Stadium at Ohio State University. Preliminary races 0n June 4 include the Boys 100M (1:35 p.m.), Boys 400M (2:15 p.m.0, Boys 200M Dash (2:50 p.m.). Also on Thursday will be the Boys 4 x 400 prelims (3:35 p.m.) and the Girls Discus finals.

On Friday, June 5 will be the Girls High Jump (9:30 a.m.), and the finals of the Boys 100M (2:12 p.m.), the Boys 400M (3:07 p.m.), the Boys 200M (3:35 p.m.) and the Boys 4 x400 (4 p.m.)