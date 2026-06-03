Try, try again

By Sherry Larson

On May 28, 2026, the Adams County Republican Central/Executive Committee voted for Ariana Norris to be the Republican nominee for Adams County Prosecuting Attorney on the November 2026 ballot. This vote was the second attempt to secure a candidate after the May 18 meeting was disregarded due to failing to properly enter executive session. Under the Ohio Open Meetings Act, the committee was obligated to follow strict protocols to clear the room.

On April 16, 2026, Adams County Prosecuting Attorney Aaron E. Haslam resigned from his position. In his letter of resignation, Haslam noted that his time as Prosecutor had “come at great personal cost.” He referenced Chris Hicks, who had challenged Haslam’s voting registration two different times. Hicks’ claim is that Haslam is not a bona fide resident of Adams County. Haslam stated that he would explore new opportunities to serve Adams County in the future.

Following Haslam’s resignation, Adams County Commissioners appointed Ariana Norris to serve as county prosecutor. On April 28, 2026, Ty R. Pell, Chairman, Adams County Republican Central/Executive Committee, posted that the committee would be accepting applications for the Prosecuting Attorney position from April 28 through May 8, 2026, at 4 p.m.

Three local attorneys, Anthony Baker, Daniel Getty, and Norris, submitted applications and presented their experience and qualifications at the May 18 meeting. In a vote of 14 for Ariana Norris and 2 for Anthony Baker, the committee selected Norris as the candidate for the November election.

When the May 18 meeting was declared invalid due to improper procedure, the May 28 meeting was scheduled and held. The motions from May 18 were rescinded. Roll call procedures were followed.

Prior to the vote, Chairman Pell asked members if they had any questions for Norris. Dewey West asked her, “Would you think about hiring Aaron Haslam back?” Ms. Norris replied, “No, he will not be hired back.”

Following the executive session, a roll-call vote of the members was taken, resulting in 11 votes for Norris and 6 for Baker; Getty received no votes.

During the discussion, West stated, “Hey young lady, I think it’s a bad move not to consider hiring Aaron Haslam back. He’s one of the best prosectors we’ve ever had, and I’ve used him. I’m a township trustee and have been with Seaman for years. Call the man at 11 o’clock at night – don’t even leave a message, and he’d see what time you called – he’d call you back. Only one that’s ever done that. He’s a good man, and he is going to be hard to replace. Thank you.”

The motion to nominate Norris to the November ballot for the Adams County Prosecuting Attorney position was made, seconded, and carried by the committee.